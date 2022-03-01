National League news - March 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

All the latest news from the National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from February.

1 March

Dover Athletic captain Ryan Hanson is recovering after having emergency surgery on Monday for a "non-football-related condition".

The club say the 21-year-old midfielder's operation went well, after Hanson had been taken ill at home, though he will be out of action for "up to three weeks".