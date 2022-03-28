League Two
SalfordSalford City19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter381814656362068
3Northampton391991147331466
4Port Vale381712957362163
5Newport3917121062491363
6Bristol Rovers391891253431063
7Tranmere391891244341063
8Mansfield36188105041962
9Swindon3817101162481461
10Sutton United3917101258461261
11Salford3715111146341256
12Crawley38149154853-551
13Hartlepool38149153950-1151
14Bradford391114144347-447
15Harrogate391211165661-547
16Walsall391211164251-947
17Leyton Orient3810161251381346
18Carlisle381210163450-1646
19Colchester391012173752-1542
20Rochdale38816144151-1040
21Barrow38813173345-1237
22Stevenage38713183460-2634
23Oldham38710213761-2431
24Scunthorpe39412232671-4524
