Rochdale v Carlisle United

RochdaleRochdale19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|37
|20
|12
|5
|66
|32
|34
|72
|2
|Exeter
|38
|18
|14
|6
|56
|36
|20
|68
|3
|Northampton
|39
|19
|9
|11
|47
|33
|14
|66
|4
|Port Vale
|38
|17
|12
|9
|57
|36
|21
|63
|5
|Newport
|39
|17
|12
|10
|62
|49
|13
|63
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|18
|9
|12
|53
|43
|10
|63
|7
|Tranmere
|39
|18
|9
|12
|44
|34
|10
|63
|8
|Mansfield
|36
|18
|8
|10
|50
|41
|9
|62
|9
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|14
|61
|10
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|12
|61
|11
|Salford
|37
|15
|11
|11
|46
|34
|12
|56
|12
|Crawley
|38
|14
|9
|15
|48
|53
|-5
|51
|13
|Hartlepool
|38
|14
|9
|15
|39
|50
|-11
|51
|14
|Bradford
|39
|11
|14
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|47
|15
|Harrogate
|39
|12
|11
|16
|56
|61
|-5
|47
|16
|Walsall
|39
|12
|11
|16
|42
|51
|-9
|47
|17
|Leyton Orient
|38
|10
|16
|12
|51
|38
|13
|46
|18
|Carlisle
|38
|12
|10
|16
|34
|50
|-16
|46
|19
|Colchester
|39
|10
|12
|17
|37
|52
|-15
|42
|20
|Rochdale
|38
|8
|16
|14
|41
|51
|-10
|40
|21
|Barrow
|38
|8
|13
|17
|33
|45
|-12
|37
|22
|Stevenage
|38
|7
|13
|18
|34
|60
|-26
|34
|23
|Oldham
|38
|7
|10
|21
|37
|61
|-24
|31
|24
|Scunthorpe
|39
|4
|12
|23
|26
|71
|-45
|24
