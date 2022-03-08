Last updated on .From the section Championship

Blackburn midfielder Joseph Rankin-Costello goes close for Rovers against Millwall

Millwall's five-match winning streak in the Championship came to an end with a goalless draw at Blackburn.

Rovers had the best chances to claim all three points at Ewood Park as Millwall failed to register a single shot.

John Buckley hit the post for the home side in a tepid first half.

Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a superb save to keep the Rovers midfielder out in the second half as the match ended goalless.

The stalemate leaves Rovers in fourth place, while Millwall move up to ninth.

The game's first big chance fell to Joe Rankin-Costello, who played a neat one-two with the impressive Buckley before pulling his right-foot shot wide of the post.

Buckley had the best effort of the opening period as he fizzed a cross-shot across goal that cannoned off the post, with Millwall keeper Bialkowski having left it, thinking it would trickle wide.

Blackburn continued to have the better of the game after the break as Ryan Giles' cross was volleyed goalwards by Buckley, only for Bialkowski to stick up a hand and pull off an amazing point-blank save.

Rovers appealed for a penalty as Joe Rothwell went down in the box under a challenge by Millwall substitute Alex Pearce but the referee waved play on, while a looping Scott Wharton header dropped on to the crossbar late on as the home side pushed for a winner that never came.

Blackburn have now won just one match in eight, while Millwall's undefeated streak stretches to six games.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London:

"Blackburn started really well and moved the ball really well. I could see we just couldn't quite get near enough.

"I can't be critical of the players, they've given me absolutely everything these last few games. I thought we defended really well."

On injuries: "It's a really difficult period but the players are showing incredible commitment. For us it's trying to get through to the international break."

On goalkeeper Bialkowski: "He's been our player of the year for a good few seasons. In moments like tonight he makes brilliant point-blank saves that a lot of other keepers don't make."