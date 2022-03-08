Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Millwall 0.
Millwall's five-match winning streak in the Championship came to an end with a goalless draw at Blackburn.
Rovers had the best chances to claim all three points at Ewood Park as Millwall failed to register a single shot.
John Buckley hit the post for the home side in a tepid first half.
Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a superb save to keep the Rovers midfielder out in the second half as the match ended goalless.
The stalemate leaves Rovers in fourth place, while Millwall move up to ninth.
The game's first big chance fell to Joe Rankin-Costello, who played a neat one-two with the impressive Buckley before pulling his right-foot shot wide of the post.
Buckley had the best effort of the opening period as he fizzed a cross-shot across goal that cannoned off the post, with Millwall keeper Bialkowski having left it, thinking it would trickle wide.
Blackburn continued to have the better of the game after the break as Ryan Giles' cross was volleyed goalwards by Buckley, only for Bialkowski to stick up a hand and pull off an amazing point-blank save.
Rovers appealed for a penalty as Joe Rothwell went down in the box under a challenge by Millwall substitute Alex Pearce but the referee waved play on, while a looping Scott Wharton header dropped on to the crossbar late on as the home side pushed for a winner that never came.
Blackburn have now won just one match in eight, while Millwall's undefeated streak stretches to six games.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London:
"Blackburn started really well and moved the ball really well. I could see we just couldn't quite get near enough.
"I can't be critical of the players, they've given me absolutely everything these last few games. I thought we defended really well."
On injuries: "It's a really difficult period but the players are showing incredible commitment. For us it's trying to get through to the international break."
On goalkeeper Bialkowski: "He's been our player of the year for a good few seasons. In moments like tonight he makes brilliant point-blank saves that a lot of other keepers don't make."
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 26Lenihan
- 25van HeckeBooked at 90mins
- 16Wharton
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 27Travis
- 8Rothwell
- 3Pickering
- 21BuckleySubstituted forHedgesat 77'minutes
- 28GilesSubstituted forDolanat 77'minutes
- 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Johnson
- 6Davenport
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 15Brown
- 19Hedges
- 37Vale
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 26BallardSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 5CooperBooked at 41mins
- 3M WallaceBooked at 67mins
- 2McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 17SavilleBooked at 73mins
- 11Malone
- 7J Wallace
- 23AfobeSubstituted forBennettat 84'minutes
- 32BureySubstituted forPearceat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 15Pearce
- 20Bennett
- 21Mahoney
- 28Evans
- 35Muller
- 49Lovelace
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 12,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Millwall 0.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mason Bennett.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Scott Malone.
Post update
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Booking
Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Pickering with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Dan McNamara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Mason Bennett replaces Benik Afobe.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Vale replaces Sam Gallagher.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.
Post update
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Pickering tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.
Boys where knackered.
Blackburn deserved to win but they didn't create any one on one's.
We limited them chances.
But being honest I would of love to create a few ourselves
But for once a point well earned ...no shots but a clean sheet ...
Me thinks play offs are a tall order ...but it keeps the remaining games interesting !!!
And rowlett in a job for a few months !!