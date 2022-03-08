Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0MillwallMillwall0

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Millwall: Lions' five-match winning streak ends at Ewood Park

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments20

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joseph Rankin-Costello shoots at goal during the Championship match between Blackburn and Millwall
Blackburn midfielder Joseph Rankin-Costello goes close for Rovers against Millwall

Millwall's five-match winning streak in the Championship came to an end with a goalless draw at Blackburn.

Rovers had the best chances to claim all three points at Ewood Park as Millwall failed to register a single shot.

John Buckley hit the post for the home side in a tepid first half.

Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski made a superb save to keep the Rovers midfielder out in the second half as the match ended goalless.

The stalemate leaves Rovers in fourth place, while Millwall move up to ninth.

The game's first big chance fell to Joe Rankin-Costello, who played a neat one-two with the impressive Buckley before pulling his right-foot shot wide of the post.

Buckley had the best effort of the opening period as he fizzed a cross-shot across goal that cannoned off the post, with Millwall keeper Bialkowski having left it, thinking it would trickle wide.

Blackburn continued to have the better of the game after the break as Ryan Giles' cross was volleyed goalwards by Buckley, only for Bialkowski to stick up a hand and pull off an amazing point-blank save.

Rovers appealed for a penalty as Joe Rothwell went down in the box under a challenge by Millwall substitute Alex Pearce but the referee waved play on, while a looping Scott Wharton header dropped on to the crossbar late on as the home side pushed for a winner that never came.

Blackburn have now won just one match in eight, while Millwall's undefeated streak stretches to six games.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London:

"Blackburn started really well and moved the ball really well. I could see we just couldn't quite get near enough.

"I can't be critical of the players, they've given me absolutely everything these last few games. I thought we defended really well."

On injuries: "It's a really difficult period but the players are showing incredible commitment. For us it's trying to get through to the international break."

On goalkeeper Bialkowski: "He's been our player of the year for a good few seasons. In moments like tonight he makes brilliant point-blank saves that a lot of other keepers don't make."

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van HeckeBooked at 90mins
  • 16Wharton
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 27Travis
  • 8Rothwell
  • 3Pickering
  • 21BuckleySubstituted forHedgesat 77'minutes
  • 28GilesSubstituted forDolanat 77'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 6Davenport
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 15Brown
  • 19Hedges
  • 37Vale

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 26BallardSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
  • 5CooperBooked at 41mins
  • 3M WallaceBooked at 67mins
  • 2McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 17SavilleBooked at 73mins
  • 11Malone
  • 7J Wallace
  • 23AfobeSubstituted forBennettat 84'minutes
  • 32BureySubstituted forPearceat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 15Pearce
  • 20Bennett
  • 21Mahoney
  • 28Evans
  • 35Muller
  • 49Lovelace
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
12,874

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Millwall 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Millwall 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mason Bennett.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Scott Malone.

  6. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

  8. Booking

    Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Mason Bennett (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

  12. Post update

    George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Pickering with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Mason Bennett replaces Benik Afobe.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Vale replaces Sam Gallagher.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Pickering tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 22:54

    Miiiwaw uh-uh

  • Comment posted by TheRovers, today at 22:27

    Ben Brereton: Get fit and save our season!

  • Comment posted by noshtsherlock, today at 22:25

    16 points from the last 18. Well happy !

  • Comment posted by EastAnglianMan, today at 22:10

    That was the best Lions defensive performance of the season, a point and a half earned in my book, but the worst I have seen in attacking chances, but most of our attacking options out. The positive; the Lions up to 9th, but Forrest with a game in hand. Our destiny is still in our hands at just 4 points off the play offs.

  • Comment posted by Ajaz, today at 22:09

    Rovers couldn't score in a brothel at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Ajaz, today at 22:07

    Sadly, Rovers couldn't score in a brothel at the moment.

  • Comment posted by MD, today at 21:56

    A gritty performance from Millwall tonight. The injury toll finally looked to be catching up with many tired limbs out there. But a great away point.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 21:56

    1 goal in 8 games would suggest the Championship is the best place for Blackburn. The thought of what might happen should they get promoted, is a scary one

  • Comment posted by neilpearson, today at 21:56

    Millwall couldn't get going tonight.
    Boys where knackered.

    Blackburn deserved to win but they didn't create any one on one's.

    We limited them chances.

    But being honest I would of love to create a few ourselves

  • Comment posted by LOCKMAN1888, today at 21:54

    Another draw
    But for once a point well earned ...no shots but a clean sheet ...
    Me thinks play offs are a tall order ...but it keeps the remaining games interesting !!!
    And rowlett in a job for a few months !!

  • Comment posted by neilpearson, today at 21:52

    A well earned point.

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 21:50

    Millwall not one shot on or off target utter rubbish.

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 22:02

      andrew replied:
      There ain’t no pleasing u

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 21:49

    george saville should have been red carded why wasnt he sent off

    • Reply posted by noshtsherlock, today at 22:24

      noshtsherlock replied:
      Because he only got a yellow.
      Here to help.

  • Comment posted by me, today at 21:49

    Great result, well played for. A draw that keeps the points coming in. I do actually think this was the plan tonight

    • Reply posted by LOCKMAN1888, today at 21:51

      LOCKMAN1888 replied:
      Assuming your wall !!
      For once it was a good point ...
      Bore draw ...but a good point .

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:47

    Mowbray out

    • Reply posted by TheRovers, today at 22:29

      TheRovers replied:
      I'd like to think this is a joke, but I know our delusional fans. He takes a mid-table/bottom half side to 2nd and then people want him sacked when it drops to 4th. The mods would delete my comment if I said what I think of that.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham35237589305976
2Bournemouth33188753302362
3Huddersfield361711849361362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12Preston361214104040050
13West Brom351310123732549
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3559212551-2624
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport