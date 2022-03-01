Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have been owned by Roman Abramovich since 2003

The Charity Commission says it is "seeking information" from Chelsea after the club was placed under the control of its charitable foundation.

On Saturday Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich announced he was handing trustees of the foundation "the stewardship and care" of the club.

The billionaire, who would remain the club's owner, made the move amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Charity Commission says it has received a report from the foundation.

"We have contacted the charity seeking information and, in line with our guidance, the charity has also made a report to the Commission," the Commission said.

BBC Sport understands the club is not for sale but that some of the trustees involved with the foundation have not yet agreed to take charge.

Some have concerns over whether Charity Commission rules would allow them to run the club, while others are concerned about their legal liability if they agree to take on the responsibility

Abramovich is one of Russia's richest people and is believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chelsea Foundation runs the club's community and education departments as well as other charitable activities. Its chairman is US lawyer Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the club.

The foundation's other trustees are Chelsea women's team manager Emma Hayes, the club's director of finance Paul Ramos, British Olympic Association chair Sir Hugh Robertson, Fare (Football Against Racism in Europe) chief Piara Powar and lawyer John Devine.