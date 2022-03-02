From fourth to tenth, seven Scottish Premiership teams are split by just five points

With just over two months of the Scottish Premiership season left, and certain narratives appearing all but sewn up, the race for Europe is more closely contested than ever.

The title battle has been an Old Firm power struggle for some time now, while the push to avoid the drop increasingly looks a straight fight between Dundee and St Johnstone.

As for the 'best-of-the-rest' third spot? Hearts, a healthy 11 points clear, look to have boxed that off already.

But who will finish a place below the Tynecastle side in the league's final guaranteed European place is anyone's guess.

From Hibernian in fourth to Ross County in 10th, just five points separate seven sides. Here, BBC Scotland looks at why the league is so congested and who is best placed to pull away.

Inconsistency key to seven-team cluster

In the last 20 years the narrowest margin between fourth and 10th at this stage of the season has been eight points, in the 2010-11 campaign.

On average, the gap between those seven sides has been 16 points - this campaign's tally cuts that total by 11.

A serious lack of consistency is a key factor. The competitive nature of this season's top flight, which Premiership managers have been keen to frequently point out, also plays a significant role.

Across all 12 teams, not one has managed to win their last two games. In fact, Hibs (fourth), Dundee United (fifth) and Motherwell (sixth) have won a total of just two games between them in their last 15 league fixtures.

That has allowed sides beneath, such as Livingston, St Mirren and County, to string a decent run of results together and create a tight seven-team cluster in the heart of the division.

Shaun Maloney's Hibernian currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership, but six clubs are narrowly behind

Who has the toughest run-in?

To have a chance of finishing fourth, you first need to make the top six.

The last round of fixtures before the league splits come on 9 April, meaning that - barring an almighty collapse from Hearts - the race for fourth will be whittled down to three teams.

Every club apart from St Mirren, who have a game in hand, have five fixtures remaining before then - but the Paisley men have to meet both Old Firm sides and four of their six matches are away from home.

Both Hibs and Motherwell face the bottom two in their next two games, potentially giving them the chance to solidify their top-six place, while Livingston and Aberdeen have a tough trio of fixtures on the horizon.

However, the unpredictability of this season has shown that any club can take points off another, so make your own mind up...

Hibernian: Dundee (A); St Johnstone (H); Aberdeen (A); Dundee Utd (H); Hearts (A)

Dundee Utd: Livingston (A); Hearts (H); St Mirren (A); Hibernian (A); Dundee (H)

Motherwell: Ross County (H); Dundee (H); St Johnstone (A); St Mirren (H); Livingston (A)

Livingston: Dundee Utd (H); Celtic (H); Hearts (A); St Johnstone (A); Motherwell (H)

St Mirren: Celtic (A); Ross County (A); Dundee (A); Dundee Utd (H); Motherwell (A); Rangers (H)

Aberdeen: Hearts (A); Rangers (H); Hibernian (H); Dundee (A); Ross County (H)

Ross County: Motherwell (A); St Mirren (H); Celtic (A); Hearts (H); Aberdeen (H)

Potential safety net for fifth place

The way it is looking, the fight for fourth may well go down to the last kick of the campaign. But depending on what happens in the Scottish Cup, the Premiership's fifth-placed club may sneak a back-door pass into Europe.

The top two clubs go into the Champions League, with the league winners highly likely to secure passage straight to the group stage.

As it stands, third and fourth spots earn a Europa Conference League place, entering the qualifiers at the third and second round of qualifying respectively.

Scotland's only Europa League slot is reserved for the Scottish Cup winners, who go straight into the play-off round.

But if whoever lifts the trophy at Hampden in May has already secured a European spot, that Europa League ticket goes to the third-placed Premiership side, with the final Conference League slot nudging down to fifth.

All clear? Good. Let the drama commence.