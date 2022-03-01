Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou is relishing the chance to return home with his squad later this year

Celtic are to take part in a four-team tournament in Australia in November - where they will reportedly face Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will take Celtic to his homeland during the five-week Scottish Premiership shutdown for the World Cup in Qatar.

While Celtic did not mention the other teams involved, reports in Australia external-link say they will play Rangers in Sydney.

Postecolgou is "super-excited" about his "homecoming".

He added: "I haven't been home for almost three years by the time this comes around. It will be special.

"That's where my roots are, that's where I grew up and I know that since I've been in this position at Celtic, people have been following my journey, whether they know me or not, and I'll have a great sense of pride going back to Australia as manager of Celtic.

"The club's obviously been down there a couple of times before and I know just how passionate the Celtic fans are about the football club, so we're looking forward to it."