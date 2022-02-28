Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham showed a message of support to Yarmolenko and Ukraine before Sunday's match against Wolves

Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko will not be rushed into returning for West Ham as his nation continues to fight the invasion by Russia.

Yarmolenko, 32, was given compassionate leave last week and returned to the club on Monday.

"He's really upset with the whole situation," said West Ham manager David Moyes.

"He realises the difficulty. He is a long way away and can't do anything about it."

Yarmolenko, who has won 106 caps for Ukraine, missed West Ham's 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday.

The Hammers play Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday and Moyes says Yarmolenko will decide if he is ready to play.

"He came back in yesterday; we had a good chat," said Moyes.

"We won't rush him. If he feels fine, he will travel with the team. If he doesn't we will give him more time off.

"We will give him a chance to go with his own feelings."

Before Sunday's match at London Stadium, West Ham captain Declan Rice held up a shirt with Yarmolenko's name and number on the back, and both sides lined up to express their support for him and Ukraine.

"We would like to offer him more help and more support," said Moyes.

"We are speaking to him most days. The players were great with him yesterday - they tried to integrate him and made him feel really welcome and his family."

On Monday Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa "until further notice".

Moyes said he "totally agreed" with the decision and suggested it could have been made even quicker.

"Football is such a powerful tool all round the world. Every country watches the Premier League," he said.

"Because of that, it is really important that we take action and make sure we isolate Russia completely. I am not a politician but that's how I feel about the football side."