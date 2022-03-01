Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat Birmingham 5-0 when the two sides met in the Women's Super League earlier this season

Holders Chelsea will host Birmingham City in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Manchester City, who beat rivals Manchester United in round five, have been drawn at home to Everton.

Southern Premier side Ipswich, the lowest-ranked side in the last eight, take on West Ham, while Championship side Coventry United travel to 14-time winners Arsenal.

The four ties will be played on the weekend of 19-20 March.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Chelsea v Birmingham City

Arsenal v Coventry United

Manchester City v Everton

Ipswich Town v West Ham United