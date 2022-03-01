Women's FA Cup: Chelsea to face Birmingham, Manchester City take on Everton
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Holders Chelsea will host Birmingham City in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
Manchester City, who beat rivals Manchester United in round five, have been drawn at home to Everton.
Southern Premier side Ipswich, the lowest-ranked side in the last eight, take on West Ham, while Championship side Coventry United travel to 14-time winners Arsenal.
The four ties will be played on the weekend of 19-20 March.
Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw:
Chelsea v Birmingham City
Arsenal v Coventry United
Manchester City v Everton
Ipswich Town v West Ham United