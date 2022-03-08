Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir19:30Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts26194355233261
2Annan Athletic28155851341750
3Forfar27138646291747
4Edinburgh City2812793738-143
5Stenhousemuir2711793938140
6Stranraer2888123546-1132
7Elgin2878132741-1429
8Stirling2676133037-727
9Albion2675142843-1526
10Cowdenbeath2654171736-1919
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories