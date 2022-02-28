Last updated on .From the section Everton

Alisher Usmanov is a former Arsenal part-owner

The Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial ties to Everton, has had his assets frozen by the European Union as it announced further sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Restrictions include a "prohibition from making funds available" and an EU travel ban.

The Usmanov-owned company USM Holdings sponsors Everton's training ground.

Usmanov also has an exclusive naming-rights option on Everton's new stadium.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is the chairman of USM Holdings.

It is not yet clear what, if any, effect the move might have on Everton. The club have been contacted for comment.

In its reasoning, the EU Council said: "Alisher Usmanov is a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin".

It added that he "actively supported materially or financially Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine".