Aaron Ramsey has made one start and four brief substitute appearances for Rangers

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he does not have "a clear timeline" for the return of key January signing Aaron Ramsey.

The 31-year-old Wales midfielder has played only 94 minutes and started once since joining on loan from Juventus.

Ramsey will miss his fourth game in a row through injury as the Ibrox side face St Johnstone on Wednesday.

"But it's football - you will almost never get an ideal scenario as a coach," Van Bronckhorst said.

He added: "I don't have a clear timeline. Hopefully he can join the team very soon.

"He is already working on the pitch again, so hopefully in the near future we can welcome him back in the squad."

Van Bronckhorst said Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack and Sweden centre-half Filip Helander will be back for the weekend visit by Aberdeen and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo "sometime next week".

Amid Ramsey's absences, Rangers have been held to draws by Dundee United and Motherwell, whose point at Ibrox on Sunday left Van Bronckhorst's side three adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Dutchman admitted he was "very disappointed" his side squandered a two-goal lead and revealed coach Roy Maakay was working hard with the forwards to ensure they take more of the chances they are creating when they visit Perth for a game in which they "have to have the three points".

Captain James Tavernier suggested Rangers cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to retain the title after dropping 11 points in eight matches since the winter break.

"We've got 10 games left and they have to be perfect," the right-back said. "That's always our full focus. Before the Dundee game, our full focus was on 12 wins.

"We obviously didn't want the slip-ups we have had in the past two games. We will learn from that."