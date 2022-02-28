Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Elliott scored his spot-kick as Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley

The Football Association has written to Harvey Elliott for his observations after the Liverpool midfielder was seen celebrating the club's Carabao Cup final triumph with a red flare.

Elliott, 18, came on as a second-half substitute as the Reds beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout to win the competition for a record ninth time.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

BBC Sport has approached Liverpool for comment.

Elliott, who joined the club from Fulham in 2019, converted his penalty as Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 in the shootout.