Joe Palmer joined AFC Wimbledon as chief operation officer in 2018, before becoming CEO the following year

AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer has stepped down after four years at the League One club.

Palmer joined the club as chief operating officer in 2018 before becoming CEO in 2019.

He oversaw the construction of the Dons' new stadium in Plough Lane, which the club moved to in 2020 - 29 years after they last played at the site.

Wimbledon are currently 20th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

"It has been a great privilege to serve this wonderful football club," he told the club's website external-link .

"I would like to thank all the players, staff, volunteers and boards for their support over what has been an incredible four years.

"It's been a challenging but rewarding journey, with foundations that have been laid over that period now leaving the club in a strong position to move onto the next stage of its growth."

Mick Buckley will take the role of interim chair on Monday, 7 March.