Takumi Minamino scored twice as Liverpool followed up their Carabao Cup triumph by beating Norwich to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in a gruelling and thrilling Wembley encounter on Sunday and showed their strength in depth by winning this fifth-round encounter at Anfield after making 10 changes.
Minamino, an unused substitute at Wembley, opened the scoring in the first half when he drove in from close range after being teed up by Divock Origi.
The Japan international made it 2-0 just before half time when he fired a great strike into the roof of the net after being left unmarked at a corner.
The visitors gave their impressive support hope late on when Lukas Rupp found himself in space to thump a fierce shot beyond Alisson.
The Liverpool goalkeeper then pushed over a powerful Jonathan Rowe strike as Norwich pressed but the hosts held on to secure their passage into the last eight.
Klopp's side have now beaten Norwich four times this season - home and away in the Premier League and in the EFL Cup third round, along with Wednesday's win.
It is also the first time in the Reds' history that they have beaten the same team four times in a single campaign.
FA Cup progress paving the way for quadruple?
Victory in Sunday's EFL Cup final means an unprecedented quadruple - winning the Champions League, Premier League and two domestic cups - remains a possibility for Liverpool.
The Reds have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race but winning the lot is something Klopp has, understandably, played down.
No English club has ever managed the feat. City came close in 2019 after winning a domestic treble but they were beaten by Tottenham in the quarter-final of that season's Champions League.
But while Klopp may play down a clean sweep of trophies, he will nevertheless be keen to win at least the FA Cup, given that it is a trophy that has so far eluded him.
Squad depth is going to be key to the Reds' hopes of challenging for multiple trophies and Minamino's display underlined just how much talent they have.
With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and new signing Luis Diaz, the Reds have a plethora of attacking options - but despite that, Minamino has played his part this season.
He scored four goals in five EFL Cup games to help Liverpool on their way to the trophy and now looks to be doing the same in FA Cup, with his double taking his tally in the competition to three goals in three games.
