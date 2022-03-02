The FA Cup - Fifth Round
LiverpoolLiverpool2NorwichNorwich City1

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich: Jurgen Klopp's side win to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Anfield

Takumi Minamino
Takumi Minamino has scored nine goals this season with seven of those coming in cup competitions

Takumi Minamino scored twice as Liverpool followed up their Carabao Cup triumph by beating Norwich to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in a gruelling and thrilling Wembley encounter on Sunday and showed their strength in depth by winning this fifth-round encounter at Anfield after making 10 changes.

Minamino, an unused substitute at Wembley, opened the scoring in the first half when he drove in from close range after being teed up by Divock Origi.

The Japan international made it 2-0 just before half time when he fired a great strike into the roof of the net after being left unmarked at a corner.

The visitors gave their impressive support hope late on when Lukas Rupp found himself in space to thump a fierce shot beyond Alisson.

The Liverpool goalkeeper then pushed over a powerful Jonathan Rowe strike as Norwich pressed but the hosts held on to secure their passage into the last eight.

Klopp's side have now beaten Norwich four times this season - home and away in the Premier League and in the EFL Cup third round, along with Wednesday's win.

It is also the first time in the Reds' history that they have beaten the same team four times in a single campaign.

FA Cup progress paving the way for quadruple?

Victory in Sunday's EFL Cup final means an unprecedented quadruple - winning the Champions League, Premier League and two domestic cups - remains a possibility for Liverpool.

The Reds have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race but winning the lot is something Klopp has, understandably, played down.

No English club has ever managed the feat. City came close in 2019 after winning a domestic treble but they were beaten by Tottenham in the quarter-final of that season's Champions League.

But while Klopp may play down a clean sweep of trophies, he will nevertheless be keen to win at least the FA Cup, given that it is a trophy that has so far eluded him.

Squad depth is going to be key to the Reds' hopes of challenging for multiple trophies and Minamino's display underlined just how much talent they have.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and new signing Luis Diaz, the Reds have a plethora of attacking options - but despite that, Minamino has played his part this season.

He scored four goals in five EFL Cup games to help Liverpool on their way to the trophy and now looks to be doing the same in FA Cup, with his double taking his tally in the competition to three goals in three games.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 7Milner
  • 5Konaté
  • 12Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 14HendersonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMortonat 61'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutes
  • 18Minamino
  • 27OrigiSubstituted forManéat 84'minutes
  • 20JotaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDíazat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Mané
  • 13Adrián
  • 23Díaz
  • 26Robertson
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott
  • 80Morton
  • 84Bradley

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 3ByramBooked at 17mins
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 4Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 7RuppSubstituted forMcLeanat 77'minutes
  • 16NormannSubstituted forGilmourat 61'minutes
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 11PlachetaSubstituted forSargentat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 22PukkiSubstituted forDowellat 61'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forRoweat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 23McLean
  • 24Sargent
  • 28Gunn
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Norwich City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Norwich City 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Morton.

  5. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Sargent (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  12. Booking

    Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Kieran Dowell (Norwich City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alisson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Díaz replaces Diogo Jota.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Sadio Mané replaces Divock Origi.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Morton (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

