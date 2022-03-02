Match ends, Southampton 3, West Ham United 1.
Southampton deservedly beat West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
The Saints led when French left-back Romain Perraud swerved a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out for his first goal in England.
West Ham levelled when Michail Antonio tapped in after Willy Caballero punched a cross straight at Kurt Zouma.
But James Ward-Prowse's penalty gave Southampton the lead and Armando Broja added an injury-time third, cutting in before slotting home with good skill.
The penalty came after Craig Dawson brought down Broja just as the Saints substitute was about to shoot. Referee Andre Marriner initially missed it but gave the spot-kick after watching the incident on the VAR monitor.
West Ham lost Tomas Soucek to a bloody facial injury after he was caught by Ibrahima Diallo's elbow over the eye.
Southampton will discover their last-eight opponents on Thursday.
Saints' best chance of a trophy?
Southampton's win was especially impressive considering they made nine changes from their last Premier League game, and West Ham - above them in the table - only made two.
Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists look in great shape under Ralph Hasenhuttl and are now unbeaten in 12 home games, going back to September.
Their only major trophy was the 1976 FA Cup but they will be carrying hopes of more glory this season - and are now just one game away from another trip to Wembley.
"They deserve everything they got tonight," said BBC analyst Martin Keown. "They look formidable going forward in this competition right now."
Hasenhuttl put his faith in some of the fringe players with Irish midfielder Will Smallbone and goalscorer Perraud impressing.
Caballero, 40, even made up for his howler for the goal when he denied Dawson's header with a diving save in the 89th minute.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameCaballeroAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number43Player nameValeryAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number5Player nameStephensAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number20Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.67
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
7.47
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameAreolaAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
5.41
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
4.42
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Caballero
- 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forLivramentoat 58'minutes
- 43Valery
- 5Stephens
- 15PerraudBooked at 85mins
- 20SmallboneSubstituted forRedmondat 81'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 27DialloBooked at 87minsSubstituted forRomeuat 90'minutes
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forS Armstrongat 45'minutes
- 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 45'minutes
- 9A Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 10Adams
- 11Redmond
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Broja
- 21Livramento
- 32Walcott
- 35Bednarek
- 41Lewis
West Ham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Areola
- 15DawsonBooked at 68mins
- 4Zouma
- 23Diop
- 31Johnson
- 28SoucekSubstituted forBenrahmaat 53'minutes
- 41Rice
- 8FornalsSubstituted forVlasicat 76'minutes
- 10Lanzini
- 20Bowen
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 11Vlasic
- 22Benrahma
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 46Ekwah
- 51Chesters
- 64Perkins
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 3, West Ham United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 3, West Ham United 1. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Ibrahima Diallo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Willy Caballero.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Willy Caballero.
Post update
Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Johnson (West Ham United).
Booking
Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).
Post update
Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
Booking
Romain Perraud (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces William Smallbone.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
In Ralph we trust. Well played Sir
COYR
Saints fans dreaming of 1976 once again.
Get in Saints