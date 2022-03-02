The FA Cup - Fifth Round
SouthamptonSouthampton3West HamWest Ham United1

Southampton 3-1 West Ham United: Saints into FA Cup quarter-finals

From the section FA Cup

Southampton deservedly beat West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Saints led when French left-back Romain Perraud swerved a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out for his first goal in England.

West Ham levelled when Michail Antonio tapped in after Willy Caballero punched a cross straight at Kurt Zouma.

But James Ward-Prowse's penalty gave Southampton the lead and Armando Broja added an injury-time third, cutting in before slotting home with good skill.

The penalty came after Craig Dawson brought down Broja just as the Saints substitute was about to shoot. Referee Andre Marriner initially missed it but gave the spot-kick after watching the incident on the VAR monitor.

West Ham lost Tomas Soucek to a bloody facial injury after he was caught by Ibrahima Diallo's elbow over the eye.

Southampton will discover their last-eight opponents on Thursday.

Saints' best chance of a trophy?

Southampton's win was especially impressive considering they made nine changes from their last Premier League game, and West Ham - above them in the table - only made two.

Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists look in great shape under Ralph Hasenhuttl and are now unbeaten in 12 home games, going back to September.

Their only major trophy was the 1976 FA Cup but they will be carrying hopes of more glory this season - and are now just one game away from another trip to Wembley.

"They deserve everything they got tonight," said BBC analyst Martin Keown. "They look formidable going forward in this competition right now."

Hasenhuttl put his faith in some of the fringe players with Irish midfielder Will Smallbone and goalscorer Perraud impressing.

Caballero, 40, even made up for his howler for the goal when he denied Dawson's header with a diving save in the 89th minute.

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Caballero
  • 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forLivramentoat 58'minutes
  • 43Valery
  • 5Stephens
  • 15PerraudBooked at 85mins
  • 20SmallboneSubstituted forRedmondat 81'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27DialloBooked at 87minsSubstituted forRomeuat 90'minutes
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forS Armstrongat 45'minutes
  • 7LongSubstituted forBrojaat 45'minutes
  • 9A Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 10Adams
  • 11Redmond
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Broja
  • 21Livramento
  • 32Walcott
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis

West Ham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Areola
  • 15DawsonBooked at 68mins
  • 4Zouma
  • 23Diop
  • 31Johnson
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forBenrahmaat 53'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forVlasicat 76'minutes
  • 10Lanzini
  • 20Bowen
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 11Vlasic
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 46Ekwah
  • 51Chesters
  • 64Perkins
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 3, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 3, West Ham United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 3, West Ham United 1. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Ibrahima Diallo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Willy Caballero.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Willy Caballero.

  9. Post update

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Johnson (West Ham United).

  11. Booking

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  13. Post update

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.

  16. Booking

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Redmond replaces William Smallbone.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

Comments

191 comments

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 21:29

    Hats off to Ralph as saw the 2 starting line ups and was disappointed. I might need to change my thoughts going forward and trust the squad. Let's hope the board keep the team in the summer and support us progressing further.

    In Ralph we trust. Well played Sir
    COYR

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:42

      Eye_Said replied:
      ManC fan

      Masterful tactics, carried out superbly. A really fantastic performance. West Ham are a fine team these days - and the Saints outplayed them. Great entertainment and looking good for the future at St Mary's

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:29

    And the Saints go marching on.
    Saints fans dreaming of 1976 once again.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:35

      Forza Italia replied:
      Perraud scores as the Saints win - it's a fairy tale!

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 21:30

    West Ham 1st team lost to Saints reserves.
    Get in Saints

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 21:44

      StVitus replied:
      West Ham's 1st team are knackered. No signings in Jan. Few options. A wonder goal and a soft penalty won it for you. Still hope you go onto win it though over the other options.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 21:33

    West Ham look desperately tired and seriously lack squad depth. Not making any January signings was a big mistake. Southampton deserved the win and look a good and well organised team.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 21:37

      napoleons army replied:
      They should of been down to 10 men

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 21:37

    Soft penalty. I thought Dawson was pulled back in the build up but the ref wasn't shown that bit. Despite our small squad and lack of options, we played well. Fine margins etc. Good luck Southampton. I'd rather you won it than any of the other likely suspects.

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 21:33

    Lack of investment in January will and is causing west Ham to fall short again.Tired players and a bench full of kids.Well done Southampton.

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 21:37

      napoleons army replied:
      Still playing for champs league and in the last 16 of europa......not bad!

  • Comment posted by SaintG, today at 21:31

    Nine changes and fairly comfortable win in the end against a side chasing the champions league. What a time to be a saint! Kind draw in the Quarters and I’ll be dreaming of a second FA cup! #COYS

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:34

    I don’t understand how a competition at this level can have VAR at some games and not others - either all games or none. How can it be fair?

    • Reply posted by CileyMyrus, today at 21:37

      CileyMyrus replied:
      No diff to how goal line tech has been for apx 10 years....

  • Comment posted by Doordie, today at 21:30

    Poor defending and almost a total lack of goal scoring is going to cost West Ham dearly this term! Well done Saints