Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Southampton deservedly beat West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Saints led when French left-back Romain Perraud swerved a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out for his first goal in England.

West Ham levelled when Michail Antonio tapped in after Willy Caballero punched a cross straight at Kurt Zouma.

But James Ward-Prowse's penalty gave Southampton the lead and Armando Broja added an injury-time third, cutting in before slotting home with good skill.

The penalty came after Craig Dawson brought down Broja just as the Saints substitute was about to shoot. Referee Andre Marriner initially missed it but gave the spot-kick after watching the incident on the VAR monitor.

West Ham lost Tomas Soucek to a bloody facial injury after he was caught by Ibrahima Diallo's elbow over the eye.

Southampton will discover their last-eight opponents on Thursday.

Saints' best chance of a trophy?

Southampton's win was especially impressive considering they made nine changes from their last Premier League game, and West Ham - above them in the table - only made two.

Last season's FA Cup semi-finalists look in great shape under Ralph Hasenhuttl and are now unbeaten in 12 home games, going back to September.

Their only major trophy was the 1976 FA Cup but they will be carrying hopes of more glory this season - and are now just one game away from another trip to Wembley.

"They deserve everything they got tonight," said BBC analyst Martin Keown. "They look formidable going forward in this competition right now."

Hasenhuttl put his faith in some of the fringe players with Irish midfielder Will Smallbone and goalscorer Perraud impressing.

Caballero, 40, even made up for his howler for the goal when he denied Dawson's header with a diving save in the 89th minute.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Southampton Southampton Southampton

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Southampton Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Caballero Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 7.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Valery Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stephens Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 8.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Smallbone Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 7.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Djenepo Average rating 5.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Long Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 8.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 7.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Areola Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 3.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 5.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 5.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10