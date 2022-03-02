Southampton v West Ham United

SouthamptonSouthampton19:30West HamWest Ham United
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Caballero
- 2Walker-Peters
- 43Valery
- 5Stephens
- 15Perraud
- 20Smallbone
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 27Diallo
- 19Djenepo
- 9A Armstrong
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 10Adams
- 11Redmond
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Broja
- 21Livramento
- 32Walcott
- 35Bednarek
- 41Lewis
West Ham
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 23Diop
- 31Johnson
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 8Fornals
- 20Bowen
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
Substitutes
- 11Vlasic
- 22Benrahma
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 46Ekwah
- 51Chesters
- 64Perkins
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner