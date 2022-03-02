The FA Cup - Fifth Round
SouthamptonSouthampton19:30West HamWest Ham United
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, England

Southampton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Caballero
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 43Valery
  • 5Stephens
  • 15Perraud
  • 20Smallbone
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27Diallo
  • 19Djenepo
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 10Adams
  • 11Redmond
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Broja
  • 21Livramento
  • 32Walcott
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis

West Ham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 23Diop
  • 31Johnson
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 8Fornals
  • 20Bowen
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini

Substitutes

  • 11Vlasic
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 46Ekwah
  • 51Chesters
  • 64Perkins
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 2nd March 2022

Top Stories