Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Substitute Josh Coburn scored a fine winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Buoyed by a sell-out crowd at the Riverside for the first time in five years, Chris Wilder's side, who beat Manchester United in the last round, matched their Premier League opponents throughout and broke the deadlock in the 107th minute.
Coburn latched on to Matt Crooks' pass before the 19-year-old thumped an effort beyond Hugo Lloris and into the far corner from a tight angle.
Tottenham hope Antonio Conte is the manager to end their 14-year wait for a trophy but the north London club will have to wait at least another season.
As for Championship outfit Middlesbrough, they have now won eight games in a row at the Riverside but it is this victory the jubilant home crowd will remember.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNairBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPeltierat 105'minutes
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16HowsonSubstituted forBambaat 118'minutes
- 7Tavernier
- 3TaylorSubstituted forBolaat 96'minutes
- 11SporarSubstituted forCoburnat 96'minutes
- 18WatmoreSubstituted forBalogunat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Olusanya
- 14Peltier
- 22Bamba
- 23Léa Siliki
- 27Bola
- 28Daniels
- 37Coburn
- 47Balogun
- 50Boyd-Munce
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 4RomeroBooked at 57mins
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesSubstituted forScarlettat 115'minutes
- 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 81'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 8Winks
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forBergwijnat 81'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forReguilónat 105'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 3Reguilón
- 6D Sánchez
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- 45Devine
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 31,135
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Middlesbrough 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Crooks following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Crooks.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Sol Bamba replaces Jonny Howson.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Ben Davies.
Post update
Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lee Peltier replaces Patrick McNair.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Middlesbrough 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
First Half Extra Time ends, Middlesbrough 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
But let's not make this about Spurs being poor. Middlesbrough were better in almost every department, out fought and out thought us. Thoroughly deserved the win.
Well played and good luck in the next round
Good luck in the next round lads, full deserved!
Well played Boro...👍