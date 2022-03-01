Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Coburn scored the winner in the second half of extra time

Substitute Josh Coburn scored a fine winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Buoyed by a sell-out crowd at the Riverside for the first time in five years, Chris Wilder's side, who beat Manchester United in the last round, matched their Premier League opponents throughout and broke the deadlock in the 107th minute.

Coburn latched on to Matt Crooks' pass before the 19-year-old thumped an effort beyond Hugo Lloris and into the far corner from a tight angle.

Tottenham hope Antonio Conte is the manager to end their 14-year wait for a trophy but the north London club will have to wait at least another season.

As for Championship outfit Middlesbrough, they have now won eight games in a row at the Riverside but it is this victory the jubilant home crowd will remember.

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Middlesbrough

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Middlesbrough Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lumley Average rating 8.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Dijksteel Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Fry Average rating 8.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name McNair Average rating 8.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Jones Average rating 8.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Crooks Average rating 8.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Howson Average rating 9.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Tavernier Average rating 8.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Sporar Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Watmore Average rating 7.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 14 Player name Peltier Average rating 7.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Bamba Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Bola Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Coburn Average rating 8.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Balogun Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 4.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 3.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 3.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 3.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 3.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 2.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 2.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 3.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 3.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 3.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 3.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 2.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 2.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 3.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Scarlett Average rating 2.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10