The FA Cup - Fifth Round
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Josh Coburn sends Championship side into FA Cup quarter-finals

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments364

Josh Coburn
Coburn scored the winner in the second half of extra time

Substitute Josh Coburn scored a fine winner in extra time as Middlesbrough stunned Tottenham to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Buoyed by a sell-out crowd at the Riverside for the first time in five years, Chris Wilder's side, who beat Manchester United in the last round, matched their Premier League opponents throughout and broke the deadlock in the 107th minute.

Coburn latched on to Matt Crooks' pass before the 19-year-old thumped an effort beyond Hugo Lloris and into the far corner from a tight angle.

Tottenham hope Antonio Conte is the manager to end their 14-year wait for a trophy but the north London club will have to wait at least another season.

As for Championship outfit Middlesbrough, they have now won eight games in a row at the Riverside but it is this victory the jubilant home crowd will remember.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNairBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPeltierat 105'minutes
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16HowsonSubstituted forBambaat 118'minutes
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forBolaat 96'minutes
  • 11SporarSubstituted forCoburnat 96'minutes
  • 18WatmoreSubstituted forBalogunat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Olusanya
  • 14Peltier
  • 22Bamba
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 27Bola
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun
  • 50Boyd-Munce

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4RomeroBooked at 57mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesSubstituted forScarlettat 115'minutes
  • 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 81'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 8Winks
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forBergwijnat 81'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forReguilónat 105'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Reguilón
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 45Devine
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
31,135

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Middlesbrough 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Crooks following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Crooks.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Sol Bamba replaces Jonny Howson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dane Scarlett replaces Ben Davies.

  9. Post update

    Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lee Peltier replaces Patrick McNair.

  16. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Middlesbrough 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  18. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Middlesbrough 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 22:29

    Very disappointed Spurs fan here. Very poo performance. Only Lloris can really hold his head high.

    But let's not make this about Spurs being poor. Middlesbrough were better in almost every department, out fought and out thought us. Thoroughly deserved the win.

    Well played and good luck in the next round

    • Reply posted by Nealos, today at 22:35

      Nealos replied:
      Very apt typo. Or was it..

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 22:27

    Which team were in the Premier League? Spurs that is what is called attacking football and teamwork at its finest - Boro better in every department!

    Good luck in the next round lads, full deserved!

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, today at 22:33

      COYS 1 replied:
      What a bunch of wan*ers. Hopefully we will fight now for a place in the prestigious Conference League.

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 22:29

    From a Spurs supporter… well done Middlesbrough . You played us off the park and I wish we had half the guts that your players have .

    • Reply posted by drgml, today at 22:38

      drgml replied:
      Thank you,..just wish we played like that every week!!

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:28

    No cup shocks tonight then I see. Normal service resumed.

    • Reply posted by BunburyLegend, today at 22:33

      BunburyLegend replied:
      Spursy

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 22:28

    Dulux can breathe a sigh of relief for another year. That cabinet doesn't need a refresh!

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 22:35

      chris replied:
      Actually made me spit out my drink 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 22:28

    Spurs last won the FA Cup in 1991. Was the internet around then? 😂

    Well played Boro...👍

    • Reply posted by SnowDog, today at 22:33

      SnowDog replied:
      Were any of the spurs team even born then?