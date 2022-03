Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jairo Riedewald scored the winner four minutes after coming off the bench

Jairo Riedewald scored a late winner as Crystal Palace beat Stoke to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Palace led when Jean-Philippe Mateta's deflected shot landed to Cheikhou Kouyate, who hammered the ball into the top corner from six yards out.

Josh Tymon levelled for Stoke moments later after good play by Romaine Sawyers on his return from injury.

Riedewald slotted in the winner after Jack Bonham punched away Conor Gallagher's cross.

More to follow.

