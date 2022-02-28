Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Pep Guardiola confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko will play FA Cup against Peterborough

Manchester City's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to play in Tuesday's FA Cup tie at Peterborough in what will be his first game since his homeland was invaded by Russia.

Zinchenko was an unused substitute in City's win over Everton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was visibly moved by displays of solidarity at Goodison Park.

But City boss Pep Guardiola said Zinchenko was in the right frame of mind to play against Peterborough.

"I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he is here," said Guardiola.

"He is a magnificent player [and] needs to play football."

Zinchenko joined an anti-war vigil outside Manchester's Central Library on Thursday evening and was emotional as he embraced Everton's Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko before City's game at Everton.

Everton supporters displayed a banner with the words 'We stand with Ukraine', while the club's players walked out with the Ukrainian flag draped over them.

The City players lined up for the match wearing T-shirts displaying the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine and the message 'No war' on a weekend in which football clubs, players and fans across Europe showed support for Ukraine.

On Monday, Zinchenko shared a statement on Instagram calling on governing bodies to ban Russia and its athletes from international competitions.