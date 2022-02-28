Last updated on .From the section Watford

Fletcher scored twice in the Carabao Cup earlier this season

Watford's Ashley Fletcher has joined Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls on loan until the end of July.

The Hornets signed the 26-year-old striker last summer after his contract with Middlesbrough expired.

Fletcher has made six appearances for Watford in all competitions this season, but has not started a Premier League game.

The former West Ham forward scored two goals for Watford in Carabao Cup games against Crystal Palace and Stoke.