Derby's Pride Park is still owned by the club's former owner Mel Morris

Derby County's administrators Quantuma have been asked for an "urgent" update by the English Football League, with a proof of funding deadline looming.

Quantuma were given until the start of March to show how the Rams would be funded for the rest of the season, after a four-week extension was given.

However, the EFL say that evidence has still not been provided, with no news on a preferred bidder for the club.

Derby, managed by Wayne Rooney, have been in administration since September.

The Championship side have been deducted 21 points this season and are in the relegation zone, eight points from safety.

When Derby reached a "resolution" with Middlesbrough earlier this month over the compensation claim brought against the Rams, it was thought that the main obstacle to the club finding new owners had been negotiated.

The claim was regarding the Rams' financial breaches in the 2018-19 campaign, which Boro said had cost them a play-off place in that season.

However, there has been little news since, with a similar claim against Derby from League One side Wycombe still outstanding.