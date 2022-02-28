Last updated on .From the section Football

There were contrasting emotions for keepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Kepa Arrizabalaga after Sunday's Carabao Cup final

The goalkeepers stole the headlines in an eventful Carabao Cup final.

Plus, Alisson gave a leg-up to another young kid.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from an action-packed weekend of football.

1. A tale of two keepers

Managers Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel both took a sentimental approach to goalkeeper selections at Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

For Liverpool, Klopp opted to start his second-choice keeper, the young Caoimhin Kelleher, in recognition of his role throughout the competition so far.

Kelleher justified that selection with some key saves during the match and by keeping his cool in the decisive penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Tuchel showed a similar gesture of faith by bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga for Edouard Mendy (who had been excellent during the match) in extra time.

That decision didn't go so well - Kepa missing his penalty to hand the win to Liverpool. At least it was good fodder for the journalists among us.

Kepa spoke about rising from a fall after the match.

We wouldn't be surprised if his penalty was still found to be rising, to be honest. Last spotted somewhere around row Z.

2. Giving the kids a chance in the cup

Speaking of youngsters having their day, this Liverpool fan will be the envy of the playground after Alisson plucked him from the crowd and gave him a chance to lift the trophy with the team.

The lad's under-11s team certainly appreciated the gesture!

The club have also confirmed that he's the same young man who invaded the pitch at Anfield and stole the ball during a Champions League match against Porto in November. He gets around...

3. A night on the tiles

Amongst those celebrating will have been former Liverpool right-back Rob Jones, who won the League Cup with them in 1995.

4. Nothing to see here

Another match week, another curious VAR decision. On Saturday, Everton lost 1-0 to Manchester City, having been denied a chance to equalise from the penalty spot after a VAR check ruled that Rodri had not handled the ball in the box.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard was unimpressed.

We'll allow you to come to your own conclusions.

Seems legit.

5. Farewell El Loco

One of the major stories of the weekend was that Leeds have parted ways with manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The decision followed a string of poor results, culminating with Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bielsa, nicknamed El Loco, will always be remembered as the manager who ended Leeds' 16-year spell outside of the Premier League and there were plenty of emotional tributes from players, fans and people around the football world.

Just one of many tributes.

6. How did that go in?

In Sunday's Women's FA Cup Manchester derby, Katie Zelem treated us to a real footballing rarity - a goal scored directly from a corner.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Manchester City went on to put four past them.

7. Kieran Trippier covers a lot of ground

Newcastle United's win at Brentford on Saturday lifted them four points above the relegation zone. Eddie Howe had praise afterwards for Kieran Trippier, who travelled with the team, despite recently having had surgery to deal with a foot injury.

8. Dembele comes good

Ousmane Dembele's four-and-a-half year stint at Barcelona hasn't always been a happy one, but he showed flashes of what he's capable of against Bilbao on the weekend.

Some players need an arm around the shoulder in order to thrive. Others maybe need a febrile atmosphere of hostility and resentment.

9. All good things come to an end

In Serie A, Juventus women's long, long unbeaten run was undone by mid-table side Empoli.

10. Mbappe isn't playing games

It's a debate as old as time - does playing video games impede a footballer's performance? David James once blamed a poor performance on staying up all night playing video games. Now Kylian Mbappe has said he's putting down the controller…