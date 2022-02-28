Last updated on .From the section Everton

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was not penalised when the ball hit his arm in the penalty area

Everton have written to the Premier League demanding an apology after a controversial handball decision in their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Saturday's incident is part of a formal complaint to the Premier League over the standard of recent officiating.

Everton felt Rodri handled the ball in the penalty area but referee Paul Tierney did not award a spot-kick.

Video assistant referee Chris Kavanagh felt there was no obvious error so did not overturn the original decision.

It caused outrage at Goodison Park among Everton fans and manager Frank Lampard, who said his three-year-old daughter would have known his side should have had a penalty for handball.

"We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right. It is so incompetent to get it wrong," said Lampard.

Speaking on Monday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested that Everton should have had a penalty if there was no offside in the build-up to the incident.

"The pass of Dele Alli looks like offside to Richarlison. If it is not offside, it is a penalty," the Spaniard said.

A letter has been sent by Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale to the Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, and chief football officer Tony Scholes.

The defeat left Everton 17th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone.