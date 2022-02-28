Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Oxford United won the League One game at the Mornflake Stadium thanks to a goal from defender Ciaron Brown

Crewe have been fined £2,500 by the Football Association after admitting their players were guilty of disorderly conduct against Oxford United.

Several Crewe players surrounded the referee after Oxford's Herbie Kane was booked for fouling Callum Ainley during the League One game on 22 February.

"Crewe admitted failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," an FA statement said. external-link

The Railwaymen are bottom of League One, eight points adrift of safety.