Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ryan Nolan spent three years at Inter's academy and played nine times in the Uefa Youth League for the Italian giants

Northampton have signed Inter Milan academy product Ryan Nolan on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old is a former captain of Inter's under-19 team and has played in Serie C with Arezzo and Giana Erminio.

The Irish centre-back joined La Liga club Getafe in 2020 but left without making a first-team appearance after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

"He is a talented young player who was on a great career path before his injury," said Cobblers boss external-link Jon Brady.

"As his background shows, he is a player with an excellent pedigree and a good upbringing.

"Ryan was in line to make his first team debut for Getafe before he was injured and you can see the potential he has."

Brady said Northampton are likely to initially send Nolan out on loan in a bid to build up the former Republic of Ireland under-18 international's match fitness.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.