Plymouth Argyle players were left to rue a number of missed chances in their home defeat by Rotherham

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says his side's run of home games could help their hopes for a place in the League One play-offs.

Five of the Pilgrims' next six games are at Home Park as they aim to bounce back from a 1-0 home defeat by leaders Rotherham United on Saturday.

Argyle are seventh, two points off the play-off spots, but with games in hand.

"It's tight, there's nothing in it really, and it's going to be like that for the rest of the season," he said.

"We've got the majority of our games at home, we've got to try and make that count.

"We need the support of the fans, but if the players keep putting in performances like that then I'm sure they'll get the backing from everyone," Schumacher added to BBC Radio Devon.

The Rotherham loss was the first of a run of six home matches out of seven, after the Pilgrims had played just three home games since 5 December.

Argyle are 10 points off second-placed Wigan, while the Millers are nine points ahead of the Latics at the top of the table.

The Pilgrims have two games in hand on Milton Keynes Dons, Oxford United and Sunderland, who occupy the top three play-off places, and have played the same number as sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

"If we can make the play-offs that's an unbelievable achievement from where we're at financially and where we came from last season," Schumacher said.

"The two best teams are Rotherham and Wigan, they grind out results, it's what they do, and they're probably too strong for everybody else.

"But the rest who are chasing in the pack, everyone's in with a shout."