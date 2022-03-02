Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou jokes about the club's November trip to play a tournament in his native Australia by saying "hopefully still be in the job by then". (Sun) external-link

St Mirren lost 2-0 at Celtic Park because of "two ricochets", says Buddies manager Stephen Robinson. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers and Celtic supporters protested over the four-team event in Australia during Wednesday's Scottish Premiership matches. (Sun) external-link

Former Old Firm stars Scott McDonald, Kenny Miller and Gavin Rae see the benefits of Celtic and Rangers playing each other in Australia, having played in the country. (Record) external-link

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis will return to the squad for the weekend trip to Livingston. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Germany great Lothar Matthaus says Borussia Dortmund lost to "a third rate team, Glasgow Rangers, in the Europa League". (Sun) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says there was "blatant cheating" from Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson as the midfielder won a penalty, which he missed, in the Dons' 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was disappointed with Neilson's post-match comments. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Goodwin insists Ferguson is not a diver. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen's levels were "nowhere near" where they needed to be in the loss to Hearts, says Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United forward Tony Watt is a major doubt for the weekend meeting with Hearts but Tangerines head coach Tam Courts hopes his muscle injury has been caught soon enough for a quick recovery. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says the foul for Ross County's winning penalty on Wednesday was outside the box as he warns the Steelmen's season is in danger of petering out. (Record) external-link

Scottish FA head of referee operations Crawford Allan does not believe VAR's implementation in Scotland will be derailed over current wrangling over its cost. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link