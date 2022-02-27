Guernsey's top scorer Ross Allen scored his 271st goal in 268 appearances after missing three games with a back injury

Guernsey FC coach Steve Sharman feels his side are starting to show the form they are capable of after a 3-0 win over Thatcham Town.

Jacob Fallaize gave Guernsey a 21st-minute lead before Lucas Hanley saved a penalty as Guernsey led at the break.

Ross Allen scored from the spot nine minutes after half-time before Will Fazakerley got a late third.

"We've got players who are now up to speed of playing in this league," Sharman told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The win - Guernsey's third in six games - sees the Green Lions move up to 15th place in Isthmian South Central.

They have lost just once since the start of February and have between four and five games in hand on the sides around them, having not started their league campaign until October after a relaxation of Guernsey's Covid-19 travel rules.

"If we'd have started our season 10 games ago, taking the first seven or eight games as our pre-season because we didn't have one, it probably would be a true reflection of where we would be after 10 or 11 games, having 24 points," added Sharman, who took charge of the side alongside Colin Fallaize with manager Tony Vance unable to travel.

"It's reflective of the effort and time the players have put in to get to this stage, so very pleasing.

"We played through the thirds really well and second half we just dominated territory and we put them under a lot of pressure and picked up a couple of goals and maybe could have got a couple more as well."