Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur5EvertonEverton0

Tottenham 5-0 Everton: Harry Kane becomes sixth highest goalscorer in Premier League history

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments398

Harry Kane
Harry Kane's 176 Premier League goals for Tottenham have come in 270 appearances

Tottenham increased Everton's growing relegation fears and maintained their own top-four aspirations as Frank Lampard's side were outclassed and humiliated.

On an embarrassing night for Lampard and his players, Spurs ran riot as Everton capitulated in a fashion that raises genuine doubts about their ability to maintain Premier League status.

Everton defender Michael Keane set the tone for the night by firing Ryan Sessegnon's into his own net after 14 minutes while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Son Heung-min's second three minutes later.

Matt Doherty set Harry Kane free to put the game out of sight eight minutes before half-time, while any slim hopes of an Everton revival were snuffed out when substitute Sergio Reguilon scored with his first touch at the far post seconds after the restart.

As Everton simply fell apart, Kane added the fifth after 55 minutes, meeting Doherty's perfect cross with a crisp left-footed volley.

Everton are just one point and one place above the relegation zone with a game in hand on Burnley below them.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.72

  2. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.65

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    7.27

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    7.64

  6. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.78

  8. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.94

  9. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.94

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.38

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    8.18

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.52

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    3.23

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.30

  3. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    2.78

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    2.68

  5. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.11

  6. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.48

  7. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    3.39

  8. Squad number30Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    3.96

  9. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    3.16

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    3.12

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    3.19

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.32

  2. Squad number32Player nameBranthwaite
    Average rating

    3.47

  3. Squad number36Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    5.10

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 4RomeroBooked at 30minsSubstituted forD Sánchezat 52'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 2Doherty
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forReguilónat 45'minutes
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBergwijnat 67'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Reguilón
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White

Everton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5KeaneSubstituted forBranthwaiteat 45'minutes
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 30van de BeekSubstituted forMykolenkoat 59'minutes
  • 2Kenny
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAlliat 69'minutes
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 21André Gomes
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
59,647

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Allan (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Eric Dier.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  18. Post update

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a through ball.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

400 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:54

    Serves those pathetic Everton fans right for the disgusting way they treated Rafa. Now they realise he wasn't the problem the players are.

    If they think a manager with over 20 years experience and has won plenty of trophies can't do the job what's a clueless cheque book manager like Lampard going to do

    Odd bunch. Rafa enjoyed that one like we all did 😀

    • Reply posted by gazza, today at 21:56

      gazza replied:
      Franks crying 😢

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:53

    I genuinely don't understand the rationale behind Lampard being appointed, he had one alright season at Derby and a fairly mediocre season and a half at Chelsea which, let's be honest, he only got because he was a club legend. He needs more time learning the job in the lower leagues as he's in over his head in the PL.

    • Reply posted by Randip, today at 21:56

      Randip replied:
      Well said!

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 21:54

    I said at the time, that appointing Lampard will be a big mistake and I still stand by what I said.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:58

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Don’t laugh Man Utd fans, your team was 5 – 0 down much earlier in the game than even this sorry lot were.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:55

    "Lampards coaching ability"??
    let me know when you find it.
    seriously overrated manager.

    • Reply posted by ultra_phase, today at 21:58

      ultra_phase replied:
      Needs to be sacked

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:56

    Frank Lampard??…. Would’ve been better off with Frank Spencer!!!!

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 22:00

      andyw replied:
      That would be entertaining if nothing else!

  • Comment posted by Wookie, today at 21:55

    Blimey, the trap door is opening up for Everton.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Poor Alli whatever team he is on they are totally crap and the team he leaves becomes good.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:54

    Come on Everton, I know you are going through very difficult times, but surely you are better than this and your coaching staff and players have more fight and self respect than this?

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:59

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Wow!!!!! Were Spurs this incredible tonight?.....nah Everton were just historically awful.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 21:55

    I didn't think it was possible to see a worse team performance than Man Utd put in yesterday yesterday, but then along come Everton......