Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Everton 0.
Tottenham increased Everton's growing relegation fears and maintained their own top-four aspirations as Frank Lampard's side were outclassed and humiliated.
On an embarrassing night for Lampard and his players, Spurs ran riot as Everton capitulated in a fashion that raises genuine doubts about their ability to maintain Premier League status.
Everton defender Michael Keane set the tone for the night by firing Ryan Sessegnon's into his own net after 14 minutes while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Son Heung-min's second three minutes later.
Matt Doherty set Harry Kane free to put the game out of sight eight minutes before half-time, while any slim hopes of an Everton revival were snuffed out when substitute Sergio Reguilon scored with his first touch at the far post seconds after the restart.
As Everton simply fell apart, Kane added the fifth after 55 minutes, meeting Doherty's perfect cross with a crisp left-footed volley.
Everton are just one point and one place above the relegation zone with a game in hand on Burnley below them.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
8.18
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.52
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.23
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
2.78
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
2.68
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number30Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
3.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number32Player nameBranthwaiteAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number36Player nameAlliAverage rating
5.10
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 4RomeroBooked at 30minsSubstituted forD Sánchezat 52'minutes
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 2Doherty
- 30Bentancur
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forReguilónat 45'minutes
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBergwijnat 67'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 3Reguilón
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
Everton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 4Holgate
- 5KeaneSubstituted forBranthwaiteat 45'minutes
- 24Gordon
- 16Doucouré
- 6Allan
- 30van de BeekSubstituted forMykolenkoat 59'minutes
- 2Kenny
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAlliat 69'minutes
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 14Townsend
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 19Mykolenko
- 21André Gomes
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 34El Ghazi
- 36Alli
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 59,647
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Everton 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Allan (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Allan (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a through ball.
