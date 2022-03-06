Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton's Jordan Pickford is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has confirmed that Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura are back in contention.

However, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined.

Everton are confident that Ukrainian Vitalii Mykolenko will be available despite going off against Boreham Wood in their FA Cup match on Thursday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to a return after recovering from a groin problem and could be involved.

Andre Gomes is expected to be available but Ben Godfrey has been ruled out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have not been great in either of their two away games under Frank Lampard so far, losing at Newcastle and Southampton, so they will have do far better to get anything here.

At the same time, it's hard to know which Tottenham team will turn up on Monday night. Antonio Conte picked a strong side against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, but they never really got going.

Conte has been in charge since the start of November but it is still hard to work out why they are so inconsistent. I don't think they are the greatest defensively, but I am not sure what the issue is with them sometimes when they come forward.

They are at home and with Everton's poor form on their travels I am going with a Spurs win, but I am not exactly confident that is what will happen.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have only won one of their last seven matches against Everton in all competitions.

However, Everton's solitary victory in the past 18 Premier League meetings came away in September 2020.

Everton are aiming to win consecutive Premier League away games against Spurs for the second time, after a run of three at White Hart Lane from 2006 to 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur

All four of their league wins in 2022 have come away. Spurs have lost both of their league home fixtures in this calendar year.

Tottenham last lost three league games in a row at home between May and September 2008.

The last time Spurs lost their opening three league home games of a calendar year was in 1994, when they lost their first four under Ossie Ardiles.

Antonio Conte is unbeaten in all six matches as a manager against Everton in all competitions.

Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League appearances versus Everton.

Everton

Everton's 14 Premier League defeats this season is already one more than their final tally for last season.

The Toffees have lost as many as 14 of their opening 24 matches of a league campaign for the first time.

They have the division's worst away record, earning just six points.

Everton are winless in 10 successive Premier League away games within a season for the first time since they failed to win any of their final 11 league away fixtures of 2003-04.

Jordan Pickford's next appearance will be his 200th in the Premier League. He celebrates his 28th birthday on the day of this game.

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team