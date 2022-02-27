Italian Serie A
LazioLazio1NapoliNapoli2

Lazio 1-2 Napoli: Late Fabian Ruiz winner sends Napoli top of Serie A

Fabian Ruiz
Fabian Ruiz has scored in both Serie A games against Lazio this season

Fabian Ruiz scored an injury-time winner as Napoli beat Lazio to go top of Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne put the visitors ahead with a brilliantly hit first-time effort from outside the box.

Pedro levelled for Lazio with two minutes to go but Ruiz popped up at the end to hammer in from 25 yards and spark mass celebrations.

Luciano Spalletti's side took advantage of AC Milan and Inter Milan both drawing on Friday.

They now top Serie A by virtue of their head-to-head record with Milan. Defending champions Inter, who are two points behind, have a game in hand.

Napoli's only two Serie A titles came when Diego Maradona was at the club - in 1987 and 1990.

Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham's 98th-minute goal gave Roma a 1-0 win at Spezia. He has now scored 12 Serie A goals, the most by an English player in a campaign since Gerry Hitchens for Torino in 1962-63.

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Strakosha
  • 77Marusic
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 4Gabarrón GilSubstituted forAcerbiat 84'minutes
  • 26RaduBooked at 71minsSubstituted forHysajat 71'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaSubstituted forBasicat 84'minutes
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPedroat 65'minutes
  • 17ImmobileBooked at 79mins
  • 20ZaccagniBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 8Akpa Akpro
  • 9Pedro
  • 11Borges Cabral
  • 16Kamenovic
  • 18Romero
  • 23Hysaj
  • 25Reina
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 32Cataldi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 88Basic

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário RuiBooked at 90mins
  • 8RuizBooked at 90mins
  • 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 81'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forOunasat 81'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 57'minutes
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 90+6'minutes
  • 9Osimhen

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 14Mertens
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Ounas
  • 37Petagna
  • 59Zanoli
  • 68Lobotka
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 1, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Napoli 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Juan Jesus replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

  4. Booking

    Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 2. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

  6. Booking

    Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 1, Napoli 1. Pedro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    David Ospina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pedro (Lazio).

  17. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Lazio).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Francesco Acerbi replaces Patric.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Toma Basic replaces Lucas Leiva.

Sunday 27th February 2022

Sunday 27th February 2022

