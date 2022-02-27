Match ends, Barcelona 4, Athletic Bilbao 0.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his fifth goal in his past three Barcelona games as they beat Athletic Bilbao.
The former Arsenal striker volleyed in a rebound after Gerard Pique's header hit the crossbar.
Ousmane Dembele hammered in a second from a tight angle and Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay added late goals.
Depay (nine) and De Jong (six) are the only players to score more for Barcelona than Aubameyang this season, despite only joining in early February.
Barca, who are unbeaten over 90 minutes since 8 December, move back up to fourth place in La Liga - above champions Atletico Madrid.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 4Araújo
- 3PiquéBooked at 70mins
- 2Dest
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forde Jongat 67'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 48minsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 87'minutes
- 16González López
- 11TraoréSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 86'minutes
- 19TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 21de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 36Tenas
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 15Lekue
- 12Vivian
- 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
- 24BalenziagaBooked at 54mins
- 19ZarragaSubstituted forWilliamsat 67'minutes
- 16Vencedor
- 6VesgaSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 67'minutes
- 33Serrano
- 22GarcíaSubstituted forSancetat 45'minutes
- 20VillalibreSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Petxarroman
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 8Sancet
- 9Williams
- 10Muniain
- 14García Carrillo
- 17Berchiche
- 18De Marcos
- 21Capa
- 26Agirrezabala
- 30Williams
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 69,770
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Athletic Bilbao 0.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Athletic Bilbao 0. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Athletic Bilbao 0. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Post update
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.
Post update
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Memphis Depay replaces Adama Traoré.
Post update
Offside, Athletic Bilbao. Nicolás Serrano tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Iñaki Williams replaces Asier Villalibre.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri.
Post update
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Post update
Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Frenkie de Jong is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Athletic Bilbao 0. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Adama Traoré tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Athletic Bilbao. Nicolás Serrano tries a through ball, but Dani Vivian is caught offside.