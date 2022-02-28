Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Premiership clubs face a massive increase in the price to implement VAR after the SPFL almost doubled the proposed fee. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland could face a two-week wait before knowing if their World Cup semi-final play-off with Ukraine will go ahead at the end of March. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have registered an interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, the player's agent has confirmed. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet should find out on Tuesday the full extent of his knee injury sustained in Sunday's draw with Celtic, with concerns it could be a serious cruciate issue. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says he feared the worst when his former side conceded their first goal in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has addressed his ex-side's failed 10-in-a-row bid. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has defended centre-back pairing Declan Gallagher and David Bates after the duo received further criticism for their weekend performance. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers must drop goalkeeper Allan McGregor to retain the Scottish Premiership title, says former Celtic and Aberdeen forward Charlie Nicholas. (Football Scotland) external-link