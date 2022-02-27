Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham reached the final of the Women's FA Cup in 2019

Dagny Brynjarsdottir sent West Ham into the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals with an extra-time winner against fellow Women's Super League side Reading.

Brynjarsdottir struck in the 105th minute after the game finished goalless in normal time.

Louise Quinn's header against Durham sent WSL's bottom side Birmingham through, while Everton beat Charlton.

They join fellow WSL sides Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in Tuesday's draw.

Ipswich Town are the lowest ranked team left in the competition after they overcame fellow third-tier side Southampton 4-2 on penalties after it finished 1-1 after extra time.

Anna Grey's volley in the 110th minute appeared to be enough to send Ipswich through, before Saints goalkeeper Kayla Rendell sensationally sent it to a shootout with a header in the final minute of extra time.

Ipswich keeper Sarah Quantrill went on to deny Lucia Kendall and Katie Rood from the spot to seal the fifth-round victory.

Championship bottom side Coventry United beat West Brom 4-2 to reach the last eight less than two months after they were saved from liquidation. It is the first time the club has advanced beyond the fifth round of the tournament.