Football shows support for Ukraine

A screen saying Football Stands Together at Wembley in a show of support for Ukraine before the Carabao Cup final

Chelsea and Liverpool showed their support for the people of Ukraine before the Carabao Cup final, while there were also other shows of solidarity across football.

The Blues took to the pitch at Wembley a day after their Russian owner Roman Abramovich said he was giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care" of the Stamford Bridge side.

Abramovich took his decision amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.

His statement did not mention the military action by Russia, but there was plenty of support for Ukraine from both clubs at Wembley.

Chelsea captain Cezar Azpilicueta and Liverpool counterpart Jordan Henderson carried wreaths in the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine when they emerged.

There was then applause from all those at Wembley while the words Football Stands Together were shown on the big screen on a yellow and blue background.

West Ham, who had earlier beaten Wolves 1-0 at home in the Premier League, showed support for their Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Hammers have given Yarmolenko time off following his homeland being invaded, but he was firmly in the thoughts of the club both in and out of their stadium.

West Ham players warmed up in number seven Yarmolenko shirts, while Hammers midfielder Declan Rice held up his team-mate's shirt before kick-off.

"It is so important, for me and for the team, the club and everyone to support Yarmo. The day it started we saw him at the training ground and he was in bits. We are there for him and the people of Ukraine," said Rice.

"We are all with Yarmo and the tap on the shirt gave it good luck. He has some family in Ukraine at the minute so is going through some tough times. He sent us a message in the group chat before the game saying 'good luck boys'."

In Belgium, Club Bruges fans showed their support for Ukraine during a 4-1 win over Royal Antwerp.

After the match, Ukraine defender Eduard Sobol took to the pitch in his country's flag.