The Women's FA Cup - Fifth Round
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1Man City WomenManchester City Women4

Women's FA Cup: Manchester United 1-4 Manchester City - Second-half comeback sees City sail through

From the section Women's Football

Khadija Shaw celebrates her goal for Manchester City
Manchester City have won the Women's FA Cup three times

Manchester City scored four second-half goals as they fought back to beat Manchester United and reach the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.

Three goals in 10 minutes from Lauren Hemp, Ellen White and Caroline Weir put City ahead after Katie Zelem scored direct from a corner before the break.

Khadija Shaw then added a fourth seconds after coming off the bench.

Julie Blakstad had a late fifth disallowed for a foul as City cruised through.

City's Manchester derby victory was their second against United in two weeks, having beaten the Red Devils 1-0 in the Women's Super League to move within two points of their neighbours in fourth.

United deservedly led at the break, thanks to Zelem's brilliantly placed corner which snuck in at the back post.

While three-time Women's FA Cup winners City struggled to create clear chances in the first half, they were merciless and clinical after the interval.

Substitute Hayley Raso set Hemp up for the opener, with White crucially getting a touch as it ran on to her fellow forward.

A weak header from Hannah Blundell as she tried to pass back to goalkeeper Mary Earps allowed White to pounce and put City ahead in the 58th minute, before Weir - who scored the sensational winner against United earlier this month - beat the keeper at her near post two minutes later.

Shaw made it four late on after slotting home the rebound after Earps denied Blakstad, who thought she had a goal of her own in the final minute, only for it to be disallowed after Raso fouled Ona Batlle in the build-up.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle PascualBooked at 45mins
  • 15Caldwell
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forRisaat 85'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 23RussoSubstituted forBruunat 67'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forFusoat 84'minutes
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33KennedySubstituted forAngeldahlat 85'minutes
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 17LosadaSubstituted forWeirat 45'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10StanwayBooked at 82mins
  • 16ParkSubstituted forRasoat 45'minutes
  • 18WhiteBooked at 53minsSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
  • 15HempSubstituted forBlakstadat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 19Weir
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms
Attendance:
2,335

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ivana Fuso.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Khadija Shaw tries a through ball, but Julie Blakstad is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Alanna Kennedy.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Jackie Groenen.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Leah Galton.

  16. Booking

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 4. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

