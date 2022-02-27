Match ends, Manchester United Women 1, Manchester City Women 4.
Manchester City scored four second-half goals as they fought back to beat Manchester United and reach the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.
Three goals in 10 minutes from Lauren Hemp, Ellen White and Caroline Weir put City ahead after Katie Zelem scored direct from a corner before the break.
Khadija Shaw then added a fourth seconds after coming off the bench.
Julie Blakstad had a late fifth disallowed for a foul as City cruised through.
City's Manchester derby victory was their second against United in two weeks, having beaten the Red Devils 1-0 in the Women's Super League to move within two points of their neighbours in fourth.
United deservedly led at the break, thanks to Zelem's brilliantly placed corner which snuck in at the back post.
While three-time Women's FA Cup winners City struggled to create clear chances in the first half, they were merciless and clinical after the interval.
Substitute Hayley Raso set Hemp up for the opener, with White crucially getting a touch as it ran on to her fellow forward.
A weak header from Hannah Blundell as she tried to pass back to goalkeeper Mary Earps allowed White to pounce and put City ahead in the 58th minute, before Weir - who scored the sensational winner against United earlier this month - beat the keeper at her near post two minutes later.
Shaw made it four late on after slotting home the rebound after Earps denied Blakstad, who thought she had a goal of her own in the final minute, only for it to be disallowed after Raso fouled Ona Batlle in the build-up.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle PascualBooked at 45mins
- 15Caldwell
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 14GroenenSubstituted forRisaat 85'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 23RussoSubstituted forBruunat 67'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11GaltonSubstituted forFusoat 84'minutes
- 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33KennedySubstituted forAngeldahlat 85'minutes
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17LosadaSubstituted forWeirat 45'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 10StanwayBooked at 82mins
- 16ParkSubstituted forRasoat 45'minutes
- 18WhiteBooked at 53minsSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
- 15HempSubstituted forBlakstadat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 19Weir
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
- Attendance:
- 2,335
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
