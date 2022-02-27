Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal stretch their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions

WSL leaders Arsenal took a step closer to a 15th Women's FA Cup victory with a fifth round win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Rhiannon Roberts' own goal and stunners from Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord put the Gunners in control before half-time.

Captain Kim Little rounded off the victory in the second half.

The hosts' lack of punch was summed up by their inability to register a shot on target in the entire game.

Arsenal took the lead with their first sight of the Reds' goal, inside the opening 20 minutes. Raffaelle played a perfectly weighted pass through for Foord, whose shot found the net via a deflection off the unfortunate Roberts.

Rachael Laws pulled off a superb save to deny Little 10 minutes later, but the resulting corner was only cleared as far as McCabe, who unleashed a ferocious volley to make it 2-0.

A shell-shocked Liverpool found themselves further behind moments later with Foord turning brilliantly on the edge of the area and firing home on the half volley, giving Laws no chance.

With just under half an hour remaining, Little added a fourth for the Gunners. She started the move off before driving into the box and applying the finish, beating the offside trap much to Laws' frustration.

Liverpool were outclassed throughout, but promotion back to the top flight is now their only focus as they sit 10 points clear in the Championship.