WSL leaders Arsenal took a step closer to a 15th Women's FA Cup victory with a fifth round win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.
Rhiannon Roberts' own goal and stunners from Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord put the Gunners in control before half-time.
Captain Kim Little rounded off the victory in the second half.
The hosts' lack of punch was summed up by their inability to register a shot on target in the entire game.
Arsenal took the lead with their first sight of the Reds' goal, inside the opening 20 minutes. Raffaelle played a perfectly weighted pass through for Foord, whose shot found the net via a deflection off the unfortunate Roberts.
Rachael Laws pulled off a superb save to deny Little 10 minutes later, but the resulting corner was only cleared as far as McCabe, who unleashed a ferocious volley to make it 2-0.
A shell-shocked Liverpool found themselves further behind moments later with Foord turning brilliantly on the edge of the area and firing home on the half volley, giving Laws no chance.
With just under half an hour remaining, Little added a fourth for the Gunners. She started the move off before driving into the box and applying the finish, beating the offside trap much to Laws' frustration.
Liverpool were outclassed throughout, but promotion back to the top flight is now their only focus as they sit 10 points clear in the Championship.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laws
- 12Hinds
- 4RobertsSubstituted forWardlawat 64'minutes
- 5Fahey
- 3RobeBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCampbellat 56'minutes
- 7KearnsSubstituted forHumphreyat 66'minutes
- 18HollandSubstituted forFurnessat 56'minutes
- 24Stengel
- 11Lawley
- 9Kiernan
- 20Daniels
Substitutes
- 2Wardlaw
- 8Bailey
- 10Furness
- 14Hodson
- 17Humphrey
- 27Clarke
- 28Campbell
- 32Parry
- 34Silcock
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Williams
- 2Carvalho SouzaSubstituted forBeattieat 52'minutes
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forBoyeat 52'minutes
- 7Catley
- 13WältiSubstituted forNobbsat 77'minutes
- 14Parris
- 23Iwabuchi
- 16MaritzSubstituted forHeathat 52'minutes
- 10Little
- 15McCabe
- 19FoordSubstituted forMaanumat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 11Miedema
- 12Maanum
- 20Boye
- 24Stenson
- 25Blackstenius
- 77Heath
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Lia Wälti because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Post update
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Carla Humphrey replaces Missy Bo Kearns.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Caitlin Foord.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Charlotte Wardlaw replaces Rhiannon Roberts.