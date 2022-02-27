The Women's FA Cup - Fifth Round
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4

Liverpool 0-4 Arsenal: Dominant Gunners hit four to stun Reds

WSL leaders Arsenal took a step closer to a 15th Women's FA Cup victory with a fifth round win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Rhiannon Roberts' own goal and stunners from Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord put the Gunners in control before half-time.

Captain Kim Little rounded off the victory in the second half.

The hosts' lack of punch was summed up by their inability to register a shot on target in the entire game.

Arsenal took the lead with their first sight of the Reds' goal, inside the opening 20 minutes. Raffaelle played a perfectly weighted pass through for Foord, whose shot found the net via a deflection off the unfortunate Roberts.

Rachael Laws pulled off a superb save to deny Little 10 minutes later, but the resulting corner was only cleared as far as McCabe, who unleashed a ferocious volley to make it 2-0.

A shell-shocked Liverpool found themselves further behind moments later with Foord turning brilliantly on the edge of the area and firing home on the half volley, giving Laws no chance.

With just under half an hour remaining, Little added a fourth for the Gunners. She started the move off before driving into the box and applying the finish, beating the offside trap much to Laws' frustration.

Liverpool were outclassed throughout, but promotion back to the top flight is now their only focus as they sit 10 points clear in the Championship.

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laws
  • 12Hinds
  • 4RobertsSubstituted forWardlawat 64'minutes
  • 5Fahey
  • 3RobeBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCampbellat 56'minutes
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forHumphreyat 66'minutes
  • 18HollandSubstituted forFurnessat 56'minutes
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley
  • 9Kiernan
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 2Wardlaw
  • 8Bailey
  • 10Furness
  • 14Hodson
  • 17Humphrey
  • 27Clarke
  • 28Campbell
  • 32Parry
  • 34Silcock

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Williams
  • 2Carvalho SouzaSubstituted forBeattieat 52'minutes
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forBoyeat 52'minutes
  • 7Catley
  • 13WältiSubstituted forNobbsat 77'minutes
  • 14Parris
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forHeathat 52'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 15McCabe
  • 19FoordSubstituted forMaanumat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11Miedema
  • 12Maanum
  • 20Boye
  • 24Stenson
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 77Heath
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Lia Wälti because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

  13. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

  15. Post update

    Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Carla Humphrey replaces Missy Bo Kearns.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum replaces Caitlin Foord.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Charlotte Wardlaw replaces Rhiannon Roberts.

