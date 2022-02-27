Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers won 3-0 against rivals Celtic to stay top of the table

Rangers stayed two points clear at the top of SWPL1 after easing to a 3-0 Old Firm derby win over Celtic.

Jane Ross scored either side of Brogan Hay's neat finish to keep Malky Thomson's unbeaten leaders clear of reigning champions Glasgow City.

The 14-time champions had returned to the summit after beating Hibernian 2-1 in the early kick-off.

Colette Cavanagh gave Hibs the lead but Priscila Chinchilla's header and a late Lauren Davidson penalty edged it.

Aberdeen moved into fifth with a 5-1 rout over Motherwell.

The Lanarkshire side took the lead through Murron Cunningham's header, but goals from Chloe Glover, Loren Campbell, Francesca Ogilvie and a Bayley Hutchinson double eased the home team to victory.

Elsewhere, Partick Thistle overpowered Hearts in a six-goal thriller to move 11 points clear of the relegation place.

After going behind to Aimee Anderson's finish, goals from Linzi Taylor and Demi Falconer turned the game. Georgia Hunter equalised for Hearts but Cheryl McCulloch tapped in before Teigan McCann made sure of the points for Partick.

Spartans also moved further away from relegation trouble as they beat bottom club Hamilton Academical. Captain Alana Marshall's volley enough to secure a 1-0 victory.