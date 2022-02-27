Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Nisbet, Dundee United, Forrest, St Mirren
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic captain Callum McGregor does not believe his less experienced Scottish Premiership team-mates are struggling with nerves in the title race. (Record)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes VAR would have ensured his side did not drop two points against Motherwell on Sunday. (Express)
Van Bronckhorst says the mentality of his Rangers squad is "good" despite more dropped points. (Scotsman - subscription required)
And the Rangers manager absolves goalkeeper Allan McGregor of blame following the 2-2 draw with Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required)
Captain James Tavernier rues a "missed opportunity" after Rangers failed to narrow Celtic's Scottish Premiership lead to one point. (Record)
Former Celtic and Scotland forward Kris Commons says "the wheels are falling off domestically" for Rangers. (Mail via Record)
Calvin Bassey caught the eye of Scotland great Kenny Dalglish in Rangers' Europa League aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday Post)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet left Easter Road on crutches after going off injured in Sunday's draw with Celtic. (Sun)
Barrie McKay hopes his Hearts form leads to a Scotland call-up. (Record)
Dundee United are interest in a pre-contract move for Livingston forward Alan Forrest. (Express)
United forward Marc McNulty targets a scoring streak after netting his second goal of the season in Saturday's draw with Aberdeen. (Courier - subscription required)
New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has already won the trust of the players, says goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook says the Staggies are looking up the Scottish Premiership table after moving seven points clear of the bottom two. (Press and Journal - subscription required)