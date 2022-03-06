Match ends, Reading Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Tottenham missed the chance to go second in the Women's Super League after they were held to a goalless draw by battling Reading.
Spurs went closest to scoring when Ashleigh Neville's looping cross-shot hit the inside of the post.
Neville and Ria Percival also had efforts well saved by Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney.
Reading's best chance fell to Amalie Eikeland, whose volley was denied by Spurs goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
The draw means Tottenham stay just outside the Champions League qualification places in fourth, behind Manchester United on goal difference.
Reading meanwhile move up to sixth after ending a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 5Evans
- 14Cooper
- 28Woodham
- 11Harding
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 23RoweSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 65'minutes
- 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 83'minutes
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 35Baigent
- 37Primmer
- 39Thomann
- 41Poulter
- 51Troelsgaard
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Korpela
- 13AleSubstituted forAddisonat 85'minutes
- 5BartripBooked at 75mins
- 6Harrop
- 3Zadorsky
- 21ClemaronBooked at 86mins
- 24SummanenBooked at 79mins
- 29Neville
- 12PercivalBooked at 18minsSubstituted forChoat 77'minutes
- 17Simon
- 10Williams
Substitutes
- 4Green
- 8Cho
- 9Tang
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 14Addison
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angela Addison.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Booking
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kerys Harrop with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Asmita Ale.
Post update
Foul by Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Grace Moloney.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Natasha Dowie.
Post update
Foul by Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Ria Percival.