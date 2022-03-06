Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney impressed on her 200th appearance for the Royals

Tottenham missed the chance to go second in the Women's Super League after they were held to a goalless draw by battling Reading.

Spurs went closest to scoring when Ashleigh Neville's looping cross-shot hit the inside of the post.

Neville and Ria Percival also had efforts well saved by Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

Reading's best chance fell to Amalie Eikeland, whose volley was denied by Spurs goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

The draw means Tottenham stay just outside the Champions League qualification places in fourth, behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Reading meanwhile move up to sixth after ending a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.