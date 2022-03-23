Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill's own goal set Manchester City on their way

Manchester City beat Everton for the 20th meeting in a row to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Women's Champions League.

City led when Everton's Simone Magill turned Caroline Weir's corner into her own net.

Ellen White doubled the lead after good wing play by Lucy Bronze.

City added two late goals when Alex Greenwood scored from Lauren Hemp's ball and Laura Coombs drove in from Khadija Shaw's pass.

It was City's second 4-0 win against Everton in four days, having also beaten them in the FA Women's Cup on Sunday - and they have won every time they have ever met.

Gareth Taylor's side, who have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, are now only behind third-placed Manchester United on goal difference.

The hosts had most of the chances in Wednesday's win at the Academy Stadium with Weir hammering over from a tight angle and having a volley saved.

White also had a long-range volley saved by Sandy MacIver and Keira Walsh drove wide from distance.

Managerless Everton - who are ninth - had only one shot on target, with former City forward Claire Emslie sending a long-range strike in the first half straight at Ellie Roebuck.

Wednesday's other Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham was called off earlier in the day after a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.