Simone Magill's own goal set Manchester City on their way

Manchester City beat Everton for the 20th meeting in a row to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Women's Champions League.

City led when Everton's Simone Magill turned Caroline Weir's corner into her own net.

Ellen White doubled the lead after good wing play by Lucy Bronze.

City added two late goals when Alex Greenwood scored from Lauren Hemp's ball and Laura Coombs drove in from Khadija Shaw's pass.

It was City's second 4-0 win against Everton in four days, having also beaten them in the FA Women's Cup on Sunday - and they have won every time they have ever met.

Gareth Taylor's side, who have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, are now only behind third-placed Manchester United on goal difference.

The hosts had most of the chances in Wednesday's win at the Academy Stadium with Weir hammering over from a tight angle and having a volley saved.

White also had a long-range volley saved by Sandy MacIver and Keira Walsh drove wide from distance.

Managerless Everton - who are ninth - had only one shot on target, with former City forward Claire Emslie sending a long-range strike in the first half straight at Ellie Roebuck.

Wednesday's other Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham was called off earlier in the day after a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor on the Champions League battle: "We expect it to be tight. There's a lot of games to come. It's good for us in respect of clawing back the position we're in [after a slow start]. We want to kick on and be positive.

"In the last 16 or 17 games, our record is better than everyone's and that's something to be proud of. We've scored way more goals than any of our competitors. Our goals against is very good. We have 11 clean sheets in 17 games.

"We're moving in the right direction but we're always looking for the icing on the cake. We're entertaining the supporters and we're sending them away feeling good."

Everton caretaker boss Chris Roberts: "I was proud of large parts of the game. It was a night and day performance from the weekend.

"I told the players be proud of 90% of that performance. At this level you can't switch off against a top team.

"For 10% of the game we did not perform as we can and we've lost four goals. It's a big learning curve. We need to be better in both boxes."