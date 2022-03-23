The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women4Everton WomenEverton Women0

Manchester City 4-0 Everton: City boost Champions League hopes

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill's own goal
Simone Magill's own goal set Manchester City on their way

Manchester City beat Everton for the 20th meeting in a row to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Women's Champions League.

City led when Everton's Simone Magill turned Caroline Weir's corner into her own net.

Ellen White doubled the lead after good wing play by Lucy Bronze.

City added two late goals when Alex Greenwood scored from Lauren Hemp's ball and Laura Coombs drove in from Khadija Shaw's pass.

It was City's second 4-0 win against Everton in four days, having also beaten them in the FA Women's Cup on Sunday - and they have won every time they have ever met.

Gareth Taylor's side, who have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, are now only behind third-placed Manchester United on goal difference.

The hosts had most of the chances in Wednesday's win at the Academy Stadium with Weir hammering over from a tight angle and having a volley saved.

White also had a long-range volley saved by Sandy MacIver and Keira Walsh drove wide from distance.

Managerless Everton - who are ninth - had only one shot on target, with former City forward Claire Emslie sending a long-range strike in the first half straight at Ellie Roebuck.

Wednesday's other Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham was called off earlier in the day after a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor on the Champions League battle: "We expect it to be tight. There's a lot of games to come. It's good for us in respect of clawing back the position we're in [after a slow start]. We want to kick on and be positive.

"In the last 16 or 17 games, our record is better than everyone's and that's something to be proud of. We've scored way more goals than any of our competitors. Our goals against is very good. We have 11 clean sheets in 17 games.

"We're moving in the right direction but we're always looking for the icing on the cake. We're entertaining the supporters and we're sending them away feeling good."

Everton caretaker boss Chris Roberts: "I was proud of large parts of the game. It was a night and day performance from the weekend.

"I told the players be proud of 90% of that performance. At this level you can't switch off against a top team.

"For 10% of the game we did not perform as we can and we've lost four goals. It's a big learning curve. We need to be better in both boxes."

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 86'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10StanwaySubstituted forCoombsat 78'minutes
  • 19Weir
  • 13RasoSubstituted forBeckieat 73'minutes
  • 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 5BjörnSubstituted forPattinsonat 55'minutes
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6GeorgeBooked at 51mins
  • 3TurnerBooked at 88mins
  • 11EmslieSubstituted forDugganat 77'minutes
  • 22GalliSubstituted forChristiansenat 56'minutes
  • 17Graham
  • 28BennisonSubstituted forDaliat 76'minutes
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 7Dali
  • 8Christiansen
  • 9Duggan
  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 30Pattinson
Referee:
Scott Jackson

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).

  4. Post update

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Kenza Dali (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Danielle Turner (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Demi Stokes.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Everton Women 0. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laura Coombs following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Georgia Stanway.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Toni Duggan replaces Claire Emslie.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Hanna Bennison.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women16114142103237
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Man Utd Women1584332151728
4Tottenham Women158431911828
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Reading Women157261823-523
7Brighton Women167181823-522
8West Ham Women145541818020
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women1611141142-314
View full The FA Women's Super League table

