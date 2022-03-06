Match ends, Livingston 1, Celtic 3.
Celtic convincingly overcame their Livingston nemesis to restore their three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Shortly after Celtic captain Callum McGregor missed a penalty, striker Daizen Maeda headed in the opener from close range after a disputed corner.
A Nicky Devlin own goal and James Forrest's fine finish made it 3-0.
And Andrew Shinnie's close-range reply could not deny Celtic a first win at Tony Macaroni Arena since 2007.
It was a thoroughly professional, clinical and deserved win for Ange Postecoglou's side in his 50th game in charge as they responded to reigning champions Rangers' win over Aberdeen on Saturday.
But Livingston will rue the corner decision that led to Celtic's opener and Ayo Odileye's header against the bar at 1-0 as they passed up a chance to reclaim fourth spot from Hibernian.
With Livingston having taken 17 points since the winter break - a haul bettered only by Celtic - this was very much a game between the Premiership's two form sides.
It looked like Livingston might again spring a surprise as they went close to taking a sixth-minute lead, but Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart stretched out a big hand to parry clear when Obileye half-volleyed a corner from a difficult angle at the far post.
Celtic responded by dominating possession and took the lead following two minutes of controversy.
When Maeda's attempted cut-back inside the six-yard box struck Jack Fitzwater's trailing arm, the Livingston centre-half appeared to be unfortunate to concede a penalty kick.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor fired the spot-kick against the outside of a post, but the breakthrough was only momentarily prevented.
Anthony Ralston won a corner when the ball appeared to last come off the Celtic right-back's arm and, although goalkeeper Max Sryjek parried superbly from Carl Starfelt's header from Jota's cross, Maeda was lurking at the back post to provide the vital touch on the goalline.
It was Celtic's first goal in three meetings with Livingston this season - and it set them on their way to their first win over David Martindale's side.
Although Celtic were now in almost total control, Livingston ought to have gone in at the break level after Alan Forrest's in-swinging free-kick found Obileye unmarked 10 yards out at the back post. However, the normally free-scoring defender sent his header crashing off the face of the crossbar.
Livingston's dismay was doubled seconds after the break as Ralston's cross into the six-yard box deflected off Obileye's toe, on to fellow defender Devlin's chest and over the line.
Alan Forrest's form had outshone brother James in recent weeks, but the Celtic winger not only kept his younger sibling quiet in their one-to-one exchanges but was the one on the scoresheet on this occasion, racing through to fire low past Stryjek to make it a 13th consecutive season with a top-flight goal.
Shinnie had scored Livingston's winner when Celtic visited in September, but when the one-time Rangers trainee stabbed home in a crowded goalmouth from a throw-in, the visitors were well on their way to stretching their unbeaten domestic run to 29 games.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 14mins
- 6Obileye
- 29Penrice
- 33OmeongaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAndersonat 60'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 18Holt
- 8PittmanSubstituted forSibbaldat 76'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
- 17Forrest
- 19NoubleSubstituted forSotoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 24Kelly
- 31Konovalov
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 18RogicSubstituted forO'Rileyat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregorSubstituted forHatateat 83'minutes
- 49ForrestSubstituted forAbadaat 75'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 75'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 21Ideguchi
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 57Welsh
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
