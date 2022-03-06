Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1CelticCeltic3

Livingston 1-3 Celtic: Visitors overcome nemesis to restore Scottish Premiership lead over Rangers

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic's James Forrest celebrates
James Forrest put Celtic 3-0 ahead to all but end Livingston's hopes

Celtic convincingly overcame their Livingston nemesis to restore their three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Shortly after Celtic captain Callum McGregor missed a penalty, striker Daizen Maeda headed in the opener from close range after a disputed corner.

A Nicky Devlin own goal and James Forrest's fine finish made it 3-0.

And Andrew Shinnie's close-range reply could not deny Celtic a first win at Tony Macaroni Arena since 2007.

It was a thoroughly professional, clinical and deserved win for Ange Postecoglou's side in his 50th game in charge as they responded to reigning champions Rangers' win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

But Livingston will rue the corner decision that led to Celtic's opener and Ayo Odileye's header against the bar at 1-0 as they passed up a chance to reclaim fourth spot from Hibernian.

With Livingston having taken 17 points since the winter break - a haul bettered only by Celtic - this was very much a game between the Premiership's two form sides.

It looked like Livingston might again spring a surprise as they went close to taking a sixth-minute lead, but Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart stretched out a big hand to parry clear when Obileye half-volleyed a corner from a difficult angle at the far post.

Celtic responded by dominating possession and took the lead following two minutes of controversy.

When Maeda's attempted cut-back inside the six-yard box struck Jack Fitzwater's trailing arm, the Livingston centre-half appeared to be unfortunate to concede a penalty kick.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor fired the spot-kick against the outside of a post, but the breakthrough was only momentarily prevented.

Anthony Ralston won a corner when the ball appeared to last come off the Celtic right-back's arm and, although goalkeeper Max Sryjek parried superbly from Carl Starfelt's header from Jota's cross, Maeda was lurking at the back post to provide the vital touch on the goalline.

It was Celtic's first goal in three meetings with Livingston this season - and it set them on their way to their first win over David Martindale's side.

Although Celtic were now in almost total control, Livingston ought to have gone in at the break level after Alan Forrest's in-swinging free-kick found Obileye unmarked 10 yards out at the back post. However, the normally free-scoring defender sent his header crashing off the face of the crossbar.

Livingston's dismay was doubled seconds after the break as Ralston's cross into the six-yard box deflected off Obileye's toe, on to fellow defender Devlin's chest and over the line.

Alan Forrest's form had outshone brother James in recent weeks, but the Celtic winger not only kept his younger sibling quiet in their one-to-one exchanges but was the one on the scoresheet on this occasion, racing through to fire low past Stryjek to make it a 13th consecutive season with a top-flight goal.

Shinnie had scored Livingston's winner when Celtic visited in September, but when the one-time Rangers trainee stabbed home in a crowded goalmouth from a throw-in, the visitors were well on their way to stretching their unbeaten domestic run to 29 games.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    4.52

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.76

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.12

  6. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    4.24

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    3.66

  8. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    3.78

  9. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    4.65

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.13

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.11

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    3.36

  2. Squad number10Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    2.44

  3. Squad number12Player nameSoto
    Average rating

    2.79

  4. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.50

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.55

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.53

  7. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    7.32

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.05

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.46

  10. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.52

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.61

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    7.31

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.24

  3. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.27

  4. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.38

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 14mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 29Penrice
  • 33OmeongaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAndersonat 60'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 18Holt
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forSibbaldat 76'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
  • 17Forrest
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forSotoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 24Kelly
  • 31Konovalov

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 18RogicSubstituted forO'Rileyat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 6Bitton
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forHatateat 83'minutes
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forAbadaat 75'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 75'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 57Welsh
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home6
Away24
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Celtic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Celtic 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Joe Hart.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Kelly.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  8. Post update

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. James Penrice tries a through ball, but Ayo Obileye is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Matt O'Riley (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Sebastian Soto (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Craig Sibbald tries a through ball, but James Penrice is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Reo Hatate replaces Callum McGregor.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30234365184773
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts30148842311150
4Hibernian30910112830-237
5Livingston30107133338-537
6Ross County3099124347-436
7Dundee Utd3099122633-736
8Motherwell3099123144-1336
9St Mirren29712102640-1433
10Aberdeen3088143338-532
11St Johnstone3059161836-1824
12Dundee2958162450-2623
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport