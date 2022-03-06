Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0CelticCeltic2

Livingston v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.87

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.63

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    8.75

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.50

  6. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    7.40

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.20

  8. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.20

  9. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.80

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    8.00

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.33

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.82

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    8.42

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.80

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.53

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.45

  10. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    8.21

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.68

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 14mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 29Penrice
  • 33OmeongaBooked at 38mins
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 22Shinnie
  • 17Forrest
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 24Kelly
  • 31Konovalov

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 18Rogic
  • 6Bitton
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 38Maeda
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 16McCarthy
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 57Welsh
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

  2. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jota with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joel Nouble.

  5. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Nicky Devlin, Livingston. Livingston 0, Celtic 2.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Livingston 0, Celtic 1.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 1.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Nouble (Livingston) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan Forrest with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Penrice.

  17. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Booking

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30234364174773
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts30148842311150
4Hibernian30910112830-237
5Livingston30107133237-537
6Ross County3099124347-436
7Dundee Utd3099122633-736
8Motherwell3099123144-1336
9St Mirren29712102640-1433
10Aberdeen3088143338-532
11St Johnstone3059161836-1824
12Dundee2958162450-2623
View full Scottish Premiership table

