Livingston v Celtic

Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.33
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.68
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 14mins
- 6Obileye
- 29Penrice
- 33OmeongaBooked at 38mins
- 18Holt
- 8Pittman
- 22Shinnie
- 17Forrest
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 24Kelly
- 31Konovalov
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 18Rogic
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 38Maeda
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 16McCarthy
- 21Ideguchi
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 57Welsh
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jota with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joel Nouble.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Goal!
Own Goal by Nicky Devlin, Livingston. Livingston 0, Celtic 2.
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 0, Celtic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Nouble (Livingston) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan Forrest with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).
Post update
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Post update
Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Penrice.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.