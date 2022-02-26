German Bundesliga
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern Munich: Leroy Sane scores as leaders win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane scores for Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane got the decisive goal with 19 minutes remaining

Substitute Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt to move nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Kevin Trapp made a number of excellent saves in the first half to frustrate the visitors, keeping out efforts from Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.

Sane made the breakthrough when he ran on to a through ball towards the end of the second half and fired home.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was denied adding a second late on.

Borussia Dortmund can cut Bayern's lead on Sunday when they travel to Augsburg.

Leroy Sane celebrates his goal
Poland and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski played with a blue and yellow armband in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24da Costa
  • 7HrusticSubstituted forLammersat 83'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 25LenzBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHaugeat 78'minutes
  • 36KnauffSubstituted forBorréat 67'minutes
  • 10Kostic
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forKamadaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ilsanker
  • 9Lammers
  • 15Kamada
  • 18Touré
  • 19Borré
  • 20Hasebe
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Hauge
  • 31Grahl

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4Süle
  • 21HernándezBooked at 32mins
  • 5Pavard
  • 6KimmichBooked at 64mins
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forSanéat 67'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 89'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forRocaat 82'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Florian Badstübner
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  6. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jens Petter Hauge tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sam Lammers replaces Ajdin Hrustic.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Daichi Kamada replaces Jesper Lindstrøm.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  16. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jens Petter Hauge replaces Christopher Lenz.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th February 2022

  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin3MainzMainz 051
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld0
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0
  • FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1Köln1. FC Köln1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich24191475264958
2B Dortmund23161663362749
3B Leverkusen24135663392444
4Freiburg24117639261340
5Hoffenheim24124847361140
6RB Leipzig23114849282137
7Union Berlin2410773232037
8Köln249963638-236
9Mainz24104103529634
10Frankfurt248793336-331
11VfL Bochum2385102533-829
12Wolfsburg2484122637-1128
13B Mgladbach2476113248-1627
14Arminia Bielefeld2451092232-1025
15Hertha Berlin2465132554-2923
16Augsburg2357112540-1522
17Stuttgart2447132845-1719
18Fürth2435162262-4014
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories