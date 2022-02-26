Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rodri was not penalised when the ball hit his arm in the area

Everton boss Frank Lampard said his three-year-old daughter would have known his side should have had a penalty for handball in their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City.

A loose ball hit Rodri's outstretched arm in the box in the closing stages.

Referee Paul Tierney did not give a penalty and the video assistant did not think it was an obvious error.

"There is not a person who watches that... that can't see that's a penalty," Lampard told BBC Sport.

"Something has to be done about that."

Everton 0-1 Manchester City: Frank Lampard pleased with 'brilliant' Everton

Everton remain in relegation danger, one point above the drop zone, after Phil Foden scored the only goal at Goodison Park.

But Lampard could not believe his side were not given a spot-kick with five minutes to go.

He told Sky Sports: "VAR have two minutes to look at it and to think they have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position. I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty.

"A mistake is when you have done something wrong and don't have time to think about it, they had two minutes to digest the handball. It is incompetence at best."

The VAR, Chris Kavanagh, felt there was not conclusive evidence that the ball was more in the 'red zone' - the area below the sleeve line - than not, and that was it was not an obvious error.

If the ball hits the top of the arm, the green area, it is not a handball but anything in the red area should be, according to the Premier League

City goalscorer Foden said: "I was just praying, fingers crossed it was not a penalty. I didn't get a good sight of it but my heart was in my mouth."

Former City defender Micah Richards, a Sky pundit, said: "The player's face says it all, it is handball. It is below the T-shirt line. It is just ridiculous.

"What has happened with VAR now - everyone said they don't like it, if it takes ages, people moan. They should take their time and get the right decision. How can that not be clear enough evidence?"