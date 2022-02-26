French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe stars as Paris St-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 3-1

Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG's Kylian Mbappe high fives Lionel Messi after scoring against Saint-Etienne
Kylian Mbappe has now scored 156 goals for PSG

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and created another as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain fought back to beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne.

Lionel Messi set Mbappe up for the equaliser with a fine pass into the box after Denis Bouanga had given the visitors a shock early lead.

Messi again provided the assist as Mbappe added a second after the break.

Mbappe then created a third for Danilo Pereira to complete the win and send PSG 16 points clear at the top.

The two goals from the 23-year-old French striker saw him join Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG's second highest-ever scorer with 156 goals.

View more on twitter

Mbappe's stunning cross with the outside of his boot to find Pereira at the back post for a header ensured PSG avoided dropping points for the second successive week, having been upstaged 3-1 by Nantes seven days earlier.

Saint-Etienne, however, made sure it was no easy return to winning ways for PSG despite being a side that started the day 15 places and 37 points behind the runaway competition leaders.

Defeat leaves Saint-Etienne two places and one point above the relegation spots, having also played one game more than every side below them.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 24KehrerSubstituted forDi Maríaat 45'minutes
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 90mins
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 81'minutes
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 15Danilo
  • 27GueyeBooked at 56mins
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forDraxlerat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Dagba
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons

Saint-Étienne

Formation 5-4-1

  • 50Bernardoni
  • 14Sacko
  • 8Camara
  • 22MangalaBooked at 9minsSubstituted forMoukoudiat 56'minutes
  • 3Nade
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 18NordinSubstituted forThioubat 67'minutes
  • 28YoussoufSubstituted forHamoumaat 57'minutes
  • 6Gourna-DouathSubstituted forMoueffekat 67'minutes
  • 20BouangaSubstituted forAouchicheat 72'minutes
  • 7Boudebouz

Substitutes

  • 2Moukoudi
  • 9Thioub
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 17Aouchiche
  • 21Hamouma
  • 25Dioussé
  • 26Sako
  • 29Moueffek
  • 40Green
Referee:
Pierre Gaillouste

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamSaint-Étienne
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home21
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Saint-Etienne 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Saint-Etienne 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Booking

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mickael Nade (Saint-Etienne).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Falaye Sacko.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Sada Thioub (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Neymar.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryad Boudebouz.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sada Thioub.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG26195256233362
2Nice26145737211646
3Marseille25137538231546
4Rennes26134951252643
5Strasbourg26127748311743
6Monaco25108738271138
7Nantes2511593429538
8Lyon2510963431338
9Lens2510784036437
10Montpellier26114114138337
11Lille259973235-336
12Brest258893437-332
13Angers2578103036-629
14Reims2561092829-128
15Clermont2576122641-1527
16Saint-Étienne2657142750-2322
17Troyes2556142240-1821
18Lorient2549122039-1921
19Metz2549122545-2021
20Bordeaux2549123762-2521
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport