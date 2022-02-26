Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Saint-Etienne 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and created another as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain fought back to beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne.
Lionel Messi set Mbappe up for the equaliser with a fine pass into the box after Denis Bouanga had given the visitors a shock early lead.
Messi again provided the assist as Mbappe added a second after the break.
Mbappe then created a third for Danilo Pereira to complete the win and send PSG 16 points clear at the top.
The two goals from the 23-year-old French striker saw him join Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG's second highest-ever scorer with 156 goals.
Mbappe's stunning cross with the outside of his boot to find Pereira at the back post for a header ensured PSG avoided dropping points for the second successive week, having been upstaged 3-1 by Nantes seven days earlier.
Saint-Etienne, however, made sure it was no easy return to winning ways for PSG despite being a side that started the day 15 places and 37 points behind the runaway competition leaders.
Defeat leaves Saint-Etienne two places and one point above the relegation spots, having also played one game more than every side below them.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 24KehrerSubstituted forDi Maríaat 45'minutes
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 90mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 81'minutes
- 18Wijnaldum
- 15Danilo
- 27GueyeBooked at 56mins
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 83'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forDraxlerat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 14Bernat
- 17Dagba
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
Saint-Étienne
Formation 5-4-1
- 50Bernardoni
- 14Sacko
- 8Camara
- 22MangalaBooked at 9minsSubstituted forMoukoudiat 56'minutes
- 3Nade
- 5Kolodziejczak
- 18NordinSubstituted forThioubat 67'minutes
- 28YoussoufSubstituted forHamoumaat 57'minutes
- 6Gourna-DouathSubstituted forMoueffekat 67'minutes
- 20BouangaSubstituted forAouchicheat 72'minutes
- 7Boudebouz
Substitutes
- 2Moukoudi
- 9Thioub
- 11Antunes da Silva
- 17Aouchiche
- 21Hamouma
- 25Dioussé
- 26Sako
- 29Moueffek
- 40Green
- Referee:
- Pierre Gaillouste
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Saint-Etienne 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mickael Nade (Saint-Etienne).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Falaye Sacko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Sada Thioub (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryad Boudebouz.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sada Thioub.