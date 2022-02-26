Italian Serie A
EmpoliEmpoli2JuventusJuventus3

Empoli 2-3 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic scores twice in Juventus win

Dusan Vlahovic scores as Juventus beat Empoli
Vlahovic joined Juventus from Serie A rivals Fiorentina for £58m in January

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Juventus edged Empoli in a thrilling encounter to move to seven points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Moise Keane headed Juventus ahead in the first half but Szymon Zurkowski soon equalised after a defensive error.

Vlahovic turned and fired home on the stroke of half time before adding Juve's third with a superb clipped finish after the break.

Andrea La Mantia pulled one back, but Juventus held on for the win.

Juventus are now fourth on 50 points, four points behind Napoli in third. Empoli, meanwhile, remain 13th.

Serbia striker Vlahovic has now scored four goals in six appearances since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January.

Line-ups

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 30StojanovicSubstituted forHendersonat 85'minutes
  • 34IsmajliBooked at 50mins
  • 33Luperto
  • 21CacaceSubstituted forParisiat 70'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 23Asllani
  • 25BandinelliSubstituted forBenassiat 70'minutes
  • 10BajramiSubstituted forVerreat 85'minutes
  • 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forLa Mantiaat 70'minutes
  • 99Pinamonti

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 5Stulac
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 7Verre
  • 8Henderson
  • 9Cutrone
  • 15Benassi
  • 19La Mantia
  • 20Fiamozzi
  • 22Furlan
  • 26Tonelli
  • 65Parisi

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 28ZakariaSubstituted forLocatelliat 37'minutes
  • 5Arthur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 18KeanSubstituted forMorataat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 9Morata
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 27Locatelli
  • 36Perin
  • 38Aké
  • 46Soulé
  • 47Miretti
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamEmpoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan27176453292457
2Inter Milan26167355223355
3Napoli26166447182954
4Juventus27148541251650
5Atalanta25128546301644
6Lazio26127753401343
7Fiorentina26133104536942
8Roma26125944341041
9Hellas Verona2610794942737
10Sassuolo279994545036
11Torino2596103226633
12Bologna2695123242-1032
13Empoli2787124053-1331
14Udinese2551193242-1026
15Sampdoria2675143542-726
16Spezia2675142848-2026
17Venezia2557132344-2122
18Cagliari26410122647-2122
19Genoa27114122247-2517
20Salernitana2536162056-3615
View full Italian Serie A table

